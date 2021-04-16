Friday, April 16, 2021
Celebrate The Preservation Of India's Rich Culture On World Heritage Day
India

Celebrate The Preservation Of India’s Rich Culture On World Heritage Day

With its glorious 275-year heritage, the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur brings romance to life in an ethereal atmosphere

India
Rambagh Palace, Jaipur. Wikimedia Commons

Taj hotels have maintained a steadfast commitment to rekindle India’s glorious past by restoring some of the country’s most celebrated heritage properties that date back to the pre-independence era. With nine authentic and magnificent Palaces, IHCL is the country’s largest palace operator and proud to be India’s custodian of heritage and culture for over a century.

The 117-year-old flagship, The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, and India’s first luxury hotel has many firsts in India to its credit and was witness to the farewell address by Lord Mountbatten on India’s independence.

Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur with its illustrious 275-year history brings alive romance in an ethereal setting. IHCL has been managing Taj Lake Palace for 50 years. The latest addition in Udaipur, Taj Fateh Prakash Palace, located within the 19th century ornate City Palace offers panoramic views of Lake Pichola.

India
Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur. Taj Hotels has remained committed to reviving India’s golden history by preserving some of the country’s most celebrated heritage assets. Pixabay

Guests can relive Rajput hospitality at Rambagh Palace, Jaipur, built-in 1825, and the former residence of Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II and his queen, Maharani Gayatri Devi. Constructed in 1745, Jai Mahal Palace, Jaipur set amid 18 acres of beautifully landscaped gardens is a testament to Indo-Gothic architecture. One of the world’s largest private residences Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur built between 1928 and 1943, offers impressive views of the blue city of Jodhpur and the magnificent Mehrangarh Fort.

The 126-year-old Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad, was once home to Nizam Mehboob Ali Pasha, the then richest man in the world. A rare and much- talked about feature in the Palaces is the dining experience at the world’s longest dining table which can seat 101 people.

For a more intimate Palace experience, Usha Kiran Palace, Gwalior built-in 1880, is true to the aesthetic spirit and exquisite craftsmanship of the state of Madhya Pradesh, Taj Nadesar Palace, Varanasi with over 250 years of history is an exquisite property set amid mango orchards, marigold and jasmine fields and is close to the sacred river the Ganges.

From horse-drawn carriage welcomes to culinary feasts fit for a king or queen, experience the splendor of a bygone era. (IANS/KB)

