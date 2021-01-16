Saturday, January 16, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Cervical Cancer Cases Can Be Prevented In India By 2050
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Cervical Cancer Cases Can Be Prevented In India By 2050

0
cervical cance
Cervical cancer ribbons. Pixabay

As every year 1,32,000 Indian women are diagnosed with cervical cancer and 74,000 dies of the disease, it is considered as one of the deadliest forms of cancer that leads to mortality in women. If we see the Indian statistics, a large population of 436 million women falls into the age bracket of 15 years and above and they all are at the risk of contracting the disease.

Cervical cancer develops in the lower part of the uterus that opens into the vagina; this opening is called the cervix. It happens when cells in the cervix grow abnormally and get out of control. But, very few are aware of the fact that cancer can be prevented if diagnosed at the right time. It can be prevented with the help of regular PAP smear screening and an HPV vaccine, says Dr. Manisha Ranjan, Consultant Obstetrics and Gynecology at Motherhood Hospital, Noida.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

Through the Pap test, the abnormal cells in the cervix are detected that if not diagnosed on time may develop into cancer if left untreated are detected. The doctor may apply a dilute acetic acid solution (vinegar solution) to the cervix, which causes abnormal areas to turn white. Further, a biopsy can be taken from the abnormal area.

Lack of hygiene can transmit HPV

The main way through the transmission of the virus can take place is through the skin to skin contact in the genital area. It’s not mandatory that the virus can be acquired without full sexual intercourse. Therefore it’s essential to use protection as a helpful preventive measure.

Cervical cancer
Aim of eliminating 50,000 cervical cancer cases in India by 2050. Pixabay

But, it is still not clear whether it fully protects women from acquiring the HPV. Experts have seen the non-sexual transmission of the virus in our country. It can be due to the lack of hygiene in women. The other direct factors leading to cervical cancer are long-term use of hormonal contraceptives, high parity, tobacco, and co-infection with HPV, says Dr. Ranjan.

Mass Vaccination: Need of the hour

In order to fulfill the World Health Organizations’ aim of eliminating 50,000 cervical cancer cases in India by 2050, we have to start a mass vaccination program as early as possible. We have to ensure that 90 percent of the girls receive the HPV vaccine by the age of 15, 70 percent of women screened by age 35.

ALSO READ: Higher Consumption Of Coffee Can Reduce Risk Of Prostate Cancer

Being one of the most life-threatening and dangerous female cancers, there are more than 150 types of HPV strains of which the two potent ones — HPV-16 and HPV-18 that cause cervical cancer. The HPV is more virulent than HIV because they are made of only proteins and DNA and do not have an envelope, thereby it becomes a little difficult to get destroyed easily.

Therefore, it can be eliminated through vaccination only. HPV vaccines are very much available but people don’t have much awareness of them. Despite the availability of the vaccine all around, there are fewer takers for this vaccine because women often ignore their health issues, concludes the doctor. (IANS)

Previous articleA Few Things That You Need To Know About The Two Indian Vaccine
Next articleZoya Akhtar: Online Abuse Can Not Be Normalized

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Workplace Mistreatment Linked To Suicidal Thoughts In Employees

NewsGram Desk - 0
If you ignore a colleague's greeting or make a sarcastic comment in the workplace then it may actually do more harm to them than...
Read more
Entertainment

Zoya Akhtar: Online Abuse Can Not Be Normalized

NewsGram Desk - 0
Director and producer Zoya Akhtar's success with titles like 'Made in Heaven', 'Luck by Chance', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' and 'Gully Boy' has not...
Read more
Health & Fitness

A Few Things That You Need To Know About The Two Indian Vaccine

NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the rollout of the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination program by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, here are a few things that you need to...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Workplace Mistreatment Linked To Suicidal Thoughts In Employees

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If you ignore a colleague's greeting or make a sarcastic comment in the workplace then it may actually do more harm to them than...
Read more

Zoya Akhtar: Online Abuse Can Not Be Normalized

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Director and producer Zoya Akhtar's success with titles like 'Made in Heaven', 'Luck by Chance', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' and 'Gully Boy' has not...
Read more

Cervical Cancer Cases Can Be Prevented In India By 2050

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As every year 1,32,000 Indian women are diagnosed with cervical cancer and 74,000 dies of the disease, it is considered as one of the...
Read more

A Few Things That You Need To Know About The Two Indian Vaccine

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the rollout of the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination program by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, here are a few things that you need to...
Read more

A New Book About Women’s Self-Portraits

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Jennifer Higgie — author of a new book about women's self-portraits to be published in March — on female artists whose depictions of themselves...
Read more

Seven Effective And Simple Ways To Use Aloe Gel

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Aloe Gel has always been the talk of the town for its multi-tasking properties. Growing up, every skin or hair issue had one beauty...
Read more

How Dolphins Are Anchoring Chilika Lake Tourism Amid Pandemic

Life Style NewsGram Desk - 0
A dolphin jumps out of the brackish waters of Odisha's famed Chilika lake and is the cynosure for all eyes on a boat on...
Read more

One-To-One Communication Key To Reduce Vaccine Hesitancy

India NewsGram Desk - 0
On the day of the launch of the massive immunization drive against Covid-19 that the country has embarked upon, Dr. B.L. Sherwal, Director at...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada