CoBRA Commando Injured in IED Blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Raipur, Oct 11 (IANS) A CoBRA commando sustained minor injuries in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast triggered by Maoists during an area domination operation in the insurgency-hit Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.

The incident occurred near Pujari Kanker under the jurisdiction of Usur Police Station.

According to official sources, a team of security personnel from Forward Operating Base (FOB) Pujari Kanker set out early Saturday morning for a routine area domination patrol.

While combing the forested terrain, a pressure-activated IED, planted by Maoist insurgents, detonated, injuring one jawan from the elite CoBRA 206 battalion.

The injured soldier was promptly evacuated and is being shifted to a higher medical facility for advanced treatment.

Authorities confirmed that the commando is in stable condition and out of danger.

This incident underscores the persistent threat posed by Maoist guerrillas in the Bastar region, despite intensified counter-insurgency operations and recent surrenders.

Chhattisgarh remains one of the epicentres of Maoist insurgency in India, with the movement rooted in decades of socio-economic marginalisation, tribal displacement, and resource exploitation.

The Communist Party of India (Maoist), the dominant left-wing extremist group, has historically leveraged local grievances to establish influence across forested districts like Bijapur, Dantewada, and Sukma.

At its peak, Maoist presence extended across 18 of Chhattisgarh's 27 districts.

The insurgents have relied on guerrilla tactics, including ambushes, landmines, and pressure IEDs, to target security forces and disrupt development efforts.

However, sustained anti-Maoist operations have yielded significant breakthroughs in recent years.

In a major development earlier this month, 103 Maoists surrendered in Bijapur, citing disillusionment with the movement's ideology and internal rifts.

The state's rehabilitation policy, including financial incentives and reintegration support, has encouraged many cadres to abandon arms.

Despite these gains, sporadic attacks like Saturday's IED blast highlight the enduring volatility in the region.

Security forces continue to adapt their strategies, combining intelligence-led operations with community engagement to dismantle Maoist networks and restore peace.

The Chhattisgarh government has reiterated its commitment to both security and development, aiming to neutralise extremist threats while addressing the root causes of insurgency. Further updates on the injured soldier's recovery and ongoing operations in the area are awaited.

This report is from IANS news service. NewsGram holds no responsibility for its content. (NS)

