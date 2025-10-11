Celebration Turns into Nightmare as UP NCC Cadet is Cheated of Rs 2.7 Lakh in Exchange for an Indian Army Job

A 12th-grade student from Krishak Inter College in Doma was duped of Rs 2.7 lakh by two conmen, Dheeraj Kumar and Angad Mishra, in exchange for a job in the Indian Army. The shocking incident took place in Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, in August and September 2025.

Nagma, a young NCC cadet, was misled by these conmen into believing that she had been recruited in the Indian Army. Nagma was welcomed with celebration and flower garlands by her family, only to later discover that they had been conned. Following the incident, a case was filed at the Nichlaul Police Station, Uttar Pradesh, under charges of forgery and fraud.

Amid the rising cases of scams where victims are lured into traps in exchange for money, the Nagma NCC scam is the most recent. The scam began when Nagma met a man named Dheeraj during an NCC firing session in August 2025 at the Mathlar Salempur NCC camp.

Dheeraj allegedly told Nagma that a cadet of her calibre should be directly recruited into the Army. He praised her performance and promised her a job in the Army.

She was asked to come to Gorakhpur, where she was handed a fake army uniform. Other people were present there along with her. Nagma also participated in fake running tests and medical examinations for the job.

After a few days, she was told to pay money required for the recruitment process. According to reports, she was given a hoax letter of joining in Pushkar, Rajasthan, by Dheeraj after she paid the conmen Rs 2.7 lakh.

She returned to her village wearing her army uniform and carrying her joining letter. NCC cadet Nagma was welcomed by her family and the people of her village with celebrations, patriotic songs, and numerous garlands.

Nagma’s dream of joining the Indian Army turned into a nightmare when they realized that the letter of joining was fake. Nagma has registered a complaint against the conmen. An investigation is underway, says Nichlaul Police Station in-charge Akhilesh Verma. [Rh/VS]

