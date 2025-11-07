Gram Sabhas emerge as bulwark against displacement in Chhattisgarh’s Achanakmar Tiger Reserve

By Satish Malviya

Mungeli, Chhattisgarh: Every morning, Prabhu Singh Baiga (55) walks the narrow embankment between his paddy field and the forest edge in Ataria village, inside Chhattisgarh’s Achanakmar Tiger Reserve.

This forest, he told 101Reporters, is like a parent. “It feeds us, heals us, and teaches us to live.”

Unlike most farmers who worry about the coming harvest, Prabhu Singh fears something else entirely — being displaced without warning.

For years, the Forest Department has pressed families like his to leave the reserve in the name of conservation. But the Baigas of Ataria and 12 other villages have resisted.

Five of these 13 villages secured community forest rights in 2022, and three others have completed their application process, local activists said.

They have organised through their Gram Sabhas, asserting that under the Forest Rights Act (FRA), it is they and not the forest officials who are legally empowered to protect and manage the forests.

Enacted in 2006, the FRA recognises the traditional rights of forest-dwelling communities to inhabit, manage and protect forest lands.

A key provision under the law — community forest resource rights — empowers Gram Sabhas to govern forests within their customary boundaries and prevent displacement without their consent. In effect, it shifts forest governance from officials to local assemblies.

Their collective voice grew stronger this August, when representatives from all 19 Gram Sabhas gathered in Bamhani, a forest-fringed village at the heart of the reserve.