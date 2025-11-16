Anti-Maoist Drive Intensifies: Three Insurgents Killed in an Operation in Sukma

Raipur/Sukma, Nov 16: Three Maoists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the dense Karigundam forests of Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Sunday.

Weapons were recovered from the site, marking another blow to the Maoist insurgency in the Bastar region.

The operation started in the Chintagufa police station area, where intermittent firing continued amid the rugged terrain.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Chavan said that intelligence inputs had alerted authorities to the Maoists' presence in the mountainous zones.

The Maoists have been identified as Madvi Deva – Jan militia Commander and Konta Area Committee Member, Podium Gangi – Konta Area Committee Commander and Sodi Gangi – Area Committee Member of Kistaram.

All of them were carrying an equal reward of Rs 5 lakh each.

"A joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and local police was dispatched at dawn as part of our ongoing anti-Naxal campaign," SP Chavan said.