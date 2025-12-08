12 Top Maoists Leaders Surrender Today in Chhattisgarh; Major Breakthrough in Anti-Naxal Drive

Today’s morning, December 8, 2025, witnessed a huge sigh of relief in the fight against Naxalism. 12 top Maoist leaders of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) laid down their arms before Chhattisgarh Police. Notably, this comes after a significant development in anti-Naxal operations.

Earlier, top Maoist leaders such as Nambala Keshava Rao alias Basva Raju, Madvi Hidma and others were killed in various encounters in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had declared March 31, 2026 as the deadline for Naxal-free zone in India. During the valedictory session of “Bharat Manthan-2025: Naxal Mukt Bharat - Ending Red Terror Under Modi’s Leadership’ on September 28, 2025 at New Delhi, Union Minister Amit Shah mentioned how Naxalism was affecting tribal lives in India.