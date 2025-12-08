12 Top Maoists Leaders Surrender Today in Chhattisgarh; Major Breakthrough in Anti-Naxal Drive

Key Points:
Major Maoist leaders surrender in Chhattisgarh, marking a turning point in India’s intensified push toward a Naxal-free nation.
Anti Naxal Operations have gained significant momentum in 2025, with most of the top brass either eliminated, or surrendered.
A top Maoist leader, supposed to be the ideological head of CPI-M surrendered in October, says that the movement is a lost cause now.
Today’s morning, December 8, 2025, witnessed a huge sigh of relief in the fight against Naxalism. 12 top Maoist leaders of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) laid down their arms before Chhattisgarh Police. Notably, this comes after a significant development in anti-Naxal operations.
Earlier, top Maoist leaders such as Nambala Keshava Rao alias Basva Raju, Madvi Hidma and others were killed in various encounters in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah had declared March 31, 2026 as the deadline for Naxal-free zone in India. During the valedictory session of “Bharat Manthan-2025: Naxal Mukt Bharat - Ending Red Terror Under Modi’s Leadership’ on September 28, 2025 at New Delhi, Union Minister Amit Shah mentioned how Naxalism was affecting tribal lives in India.
The Naxalism movement has been in operation in India since the 1960s. The most prominent areas affected are in the MMC zone: Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The MMC zone is a heavily dense jungle area where Naxalite activities have been the most prominent.
With Central Committee (CC) member Ramden alias Soma surrendering along with 11 other Maoists in Chhattisgarh, the movement is approaching its dead end. Earlier on Saturday, December 6, 2025, 10 Maoists from the Kanha-Bhoramdeo division surrendered in Madhya Pradesh.
The surrendered included top brass Surender alias Kabir, who was one of the most wanted in the region. Today’s surrender has facilitated the movement for anti-Naxal operations, with no members of CC or Politburo of CPI (Maoist) remaining now in Chhattisgarh. Only three CC members and two Politburo members now remain in CPI(M).
In October this year, another prominent member Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Sonu, had surrendered in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli. He mentioned in an interview to The Indian Express that the movement has started to lose its momentum and significance. He adds that the conditions are no longer like the 1980s, they are unfavourable now, the fight’s cause is a lost one. He also adds that it would be wise for other Maoist leaders to surrender, to stop left wing extremism, and adapt to life outside the jungles now.
2025 has been an important year for Anti-Naxal operations. According to the Press Information Bureau’s official press release on October 25, 2025, 1225 Naxals have surrendered and 270 have been neutralised. It also adds that deaths of security personnel have dropped by 73%, and civilian fatalities declined by 70%.
The report also mentions: “Major operations such as Operation Black Forest and mass surrenders in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra underline growing confidence among insurgents to rejoin mainstream life.”
