Top Maoist commander Shravan among 3 neutralised in Chhattisgarh encounter

Raipur, Sep 28 (IANS) In a major breakthrough for security forces, top Maoist commander Shravan Madkam, alias Vishwanath a.k.a. Budhram Punem, was killed in an on-going encounter between Maoists and police forces in the Tiarpani forests of Chhattisgarh's Kanker district.

The operation, which began on Sunday, is being jointly conducted by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel.

Superintendent of Police Indira Kalyan Elisela confirmed the death of Shravan, who served as the Secretary of the Sitanadi-Ravas Coordination Area Committee.

Alongside him, two other Maoists — Rajesh alias Rakesh Hemla, commander of the Nagari Area Committee/Gobra LOS, and Basanti Kunjam alias Hidmen PM, a member of the Mainpur-Nuapada Coordination Protection Team — were also neutralised.

The encounter unfolded in the hilly forest terrain near Chhindkharak village under the Kanker police station area, close to the Dhamtari-Odisha border.