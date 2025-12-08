“150 Glorious Years of Vande Mataram”- Debate in Lok Sabha Today; Why Jawaharlal Nehru Chose 'Jana Gana Mana' as The National Anthem over 'Vande Mataram'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the debate on “150 years of Vande Mataram” today in Parliament. On December 3, 2025, it was decided after a meeting chaired by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla that a 10-hours discussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram will be held today in Lok Sabha. Tomorrow, December 9, 2025, the discussion will continue in the Rajya Sabha. The discussion on electoral reforms will take place tomorrow, December 9, 2025 in the Lok Sabha.

Sahitya Samrat (Emperor of Literature) Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay wrote the national song on 7 November, 1875. The poem was first published in his journal, “Bangadarshan”. In 1882, he included the whole poem in his novel “Anandmath”.

Anandmath was a phenomenal novel that highlighted the resilience of freedom fighters against the British, in Bengal. It was set in late 18th century India, after the fall of Plassey to the British. The song was also used to oppose the partition of Bengal on religious lines in 1905.

Vande Mataram is used as a poem to highlight the national struggle movement. It was written as a “Shakti Puja”, personifying Mother India as a divine Goddess. Over the years, it was used to facilitate India’s freedom movement, energising our forefathers to remove British imperialism.

November 7, 2025 was celebrated as the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. Today is the day it is being debated in the Parliament, highlighting the glorious and prestigious song that it is; in addition to holding national and cultural significance.

PM Modi and other BJP leaders are going to debate on its importance, and why India’s first PM Nehru preferred to have it as India’s national song, rather than the national anthem. Opposition leaders Gaurav Gogoi, Priyanka Gandhi and others are also going to debate on the same.