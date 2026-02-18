Ejaculation Without Penetration Does Not Qualify as Rape, Says Chhattisgarh HC While Reducing Conviction to Attempt to Rape

On February 16, 2026, the Chhattisgarh High Court delivered its judgment in the case of Vasudeo Gond v. State of Chhattisgarh. Justice Narendra Kumar Vyas ruled that ejaculation without penetration does not constitute the completed offence of rape but amounts to an attempt to commit rape. The court held that rape is established only when there is penetration; otherwise, it falls under the category of attempt.

The court made this observation in a case dating back to 2004, in which the trial court had sentenced the accused to seven years’ imprisonment for rape. This conviction was later modified in 2005. The High Court revised the trial court’s decision, changing the conviction from rape to attempt to rape and reducing the sentence accordingly.

According to the prosecution, the accused approached the victim when she was alone at home, lured her with a request to go to a shop, and then forcibly dragged her to his house. There, he allegedly removed both their clothes and committed sexual acts against her will. He reportedly locked her in a room, tied her hands and legs, and stuffed cloth in her mouth. An FIR was lodged in Dhamtari, Chhattisgarh.