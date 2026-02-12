Bombay High Court Cuts Life Term to 12 Years in Minor Rape Case, Citing Reform and Long Jail Time

The court observed that the convict was 20 years old when the offence took place and had no prior criminal record. He had been in the court custody since December 2016 and was in jail even during the pandemic COVID-19. The court also took note of certificates showing his participation in educational and reformative programmes in prison, including an essay competition and a course on the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi.

After considering these reformative factors along with the seriousness of the crime, the bench observed, “In our opinion, the sentence of 12 years would meet the ends of justice.” It added that the time he had already spent in jail would be counted as part of his reduced sentence.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on December 9, 2016. At the time, the victim was five years old and had gone to a neighbour’s house to fetch water for her family. The accused allegedly sexually assaulted her there. The frightened child immediately informed her family about the incident. The family confronted the accused and later approached the police to file a complaint.