Delhi High Court Closes Plea Against Film ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ After Netflix Assures Title Change and Removal of Promotional Content Amid Community Objections

The petition further argued that the proposed content violates Articles 14, 21, and 25 of the Constitution, asserting that while freedom of speech under Article 19(1)(a) is constitutionally protected, it does not extend to hate speech, defamation, or content that disturbs communal harmony. The plea further said, "Freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a) is not absolute and does not extend to hate speech, defamation, or content disturbing communal harmony and public order."

The case even highlighted that the absence of any regulatory intervention in the OTT sphere gives the platforms a free pass to promote "sensationalism and community-based vilification for commercial gain" without having any rules. It also stated that if things continue as they are, it would result in the abdication of the constitutional duty to protect fraternity, secularism, and public order.

Amid the controversy, the lead actor of the film, Manoj Bajpayee, reacted to the objections, clarifying that the film does not target or comment on any specific community.

