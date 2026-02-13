Punjab and Haryana HC Declines to Dismiss Arrest Warrants Against Absconding AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra in Rape and Cheating Case; Accounts ‘Open Defiance of Law’ After Escape From Custody

Harmeet Singh had earlier challenged the arrest warrants dated 5 and 11 September 2025 along with the proclamation orders of 16 October 2025 and 20 December 2025 through counsel. He stated that he was earlier given a clean chit in 2024 by the police and was falsely accused following deteriorating relations with the ruling party of Punjab.

He further argued the warrants to be unnecessary as the authorities already had the power to arrest him even outside the State. He also claimed that he was not absconding as he was not properly given notices while he was abroad and his anticipatory bail petitions were pending. His plea sought protection from coercive action, describing the proclamation proceedings as an abuse of legal process.

However, the plea was opposed by the State, which stated that the MLA escaped lawful custody after attacking police personnel, evaded investigation despite notices, and illegally left the country after lookout alerts were issued pursuant to the warrants. They further established the necessity of the warrant with the reasoning that the accused deliberately tried to avoid the investigation of the case.

The High Court examined the case record, reaching a conclusion that the magistrate had followed due procedure to issue the warrants and proclamation. It further upheld that the declaration of a proclaimed person followed and fulfilled all legal conditions. The Court stated, “No exception can be taken to the orders passed by the learned Magistrate issuing arrest warrants against him. This is in consonance with the law laid down.”

