'We're all fleeing persecution': Chinese asylum-seekers head to the United States via Darién Gap

By: Chen Ying-yu

It's morning in the Colombian port town of Necoclí, and a large group of Chinese nationals, including three children and a woman with a baby, have their lifejackets on, waiting for a launch to take them across the Gulf of Urabá to a landing point in neighboring Panama.

Elsewhere in the town, people of Chinese descent -- mostly young or middle-aged and predominantly male -- can be seen buying up camping gear and waterproof boots, while others eat in local restaurants with Caribbean salsa blaring outside, despite not knowing a word of Spanish.

They are preparing to brave the Darién Gap, one of the most dangerous people-smuggling routes to the United States, joining hundreds of thousands of others from Venezuela, Haiti, Ecuador and further afield whose tents once turned Necoclí's beaches into scenes resembling a summer festival.

Many businesses have grown up in the town to accommodate their needs, often because the people-smuggling business is far more lucrative than tourism.

"Selling boat tickets to immigrants is a much more important [part of our business] than the tourism business," yacht company owner Freddy Marín says, adding that he sees his company as rendering a valuable service to people in need of help.

Some 80% of Marín's customers come from this trade, he says.

One group of five Chinese travelers eating in one of the cafes says they didn't know each other before they arrived in town, but found each other via social media, and are relying on translation apps to get around the language barrier.

Two of the waiting boat passengers immediately cite the Chinese Communist Party's zero-COVID policy as the main driver of their decision to join the droves of mostly middle class people leaving China, in a phenomenon that has come to be known as "run," a play on a Chinese character that sounds a little like the English word by the same name.