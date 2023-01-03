The ugly side of China's 'pandanomics'

By: Mai Xiaotian

In honor of the World Cup, the Middle East received its first giant pandas -- "Jingjing" and "Sihai" -- sent by China as a diplomatic gift honoring the host nation Qatar in November 2022.

The animals -- named “Suhail” and “Thuraya” in Arabic -- have been housed in a lavish, air-conditioned building in Al Khor Park and Zoo where they can lounge on manicured lawns and eat freshly harvested bamboo while being photographed by crowds of tourists from above.

Just two days after their arrival, Taiwan's panda Tuan Tuan -- gifted to the democratic island in 2008 at a time of warmer ties -- was euthanized by a visiting team of expert veterinarians from China after developing a brain lesion.

According to researcher and author Long Yuanzhi, the life stories of China's "gift" pandas follow the same script -- bred in captivity in the southwestern province of Sichuan, shipped out to a foreign country, where they live out their lives in a zoo and are eventually put to sleep.

"Giant pandas are basically wild animals, so they are going to be in captivity regardless of what conditions humans provide for them," Long said in a recent interview with Radio Free Asia. "Taiwan is a subtropical region, so it isn't a suitable habitat for pandas."