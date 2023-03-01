Young Chinese feeling 'political depression' amid hopelessness about future

By: Mia Ping-chieh Chen

Feeling disheartened about the future, Chinese graduate student Qi Cui took an online quiz a few years ago that suggested she was depressed. She thought she would feel better once she started her new job and the COVID pandemic eased.

But the sense of despair has persisted, and even worsened. Now, as she reads the news about Xi Jinping’s tightening grip on power and China’s intensifying clampdown on dissent, she realizes something more is going on.

Qi, who is in her early 30s, has concluded that she is experiencing something many on Chinese social media are calling “political depression” – a deep sense of hopelessness that they can change or influence the government, and that attempts to speak out are pointless.

"Political depression eventually winds up with just feeling numb," she said. "I have gone from being shocked and angry and feeling that I have to say or do something, to the realization that I may not be able to change anything."

"When you're Chinese growing up in mainland China, you'd have to be wicked or ill-informed not to suffer from at least a bit of political depression," said Qi, who opted to use a pseudonym for fear of reprisals arising from giving interviews to overseas media.

"Everything has been ruined by the outrageous behavior of the government," she said.