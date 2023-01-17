China: Entertainment platform blocks streams after players use politically sensitive handles

Chinese entertainment platform Bilibili has imposed restrictions on livestream anchors playing “Goose Goose Duck” after users in China assumed politically sensitive handles referencing Chinese leaders, disgraced former officials and exiled dissidents.

"Dear anchors," Bilibili said in a Jan. 13 notice to livestream hosts using its platform to play the game. "Due to the frequent use of illegal handles in Goose Goose Duck that have seriously violated livestreaming regulations lately ... you will now need to hide your room numbers when live streaming Goose Goose Duck ... you should also avoid forming a game with people you don't know."

"Live streams that are not hidden will be cut off according to Bilibili regulations," said the notice, which was posted to Bilibili's official website.

“Goose Goose Duck,” available on the Steam gaming platform, took off at the start of the year after celebrity livestreamers started broadcasting their gameplay to Chinese users.

To the huge amusement of some viewers, their livestreamed commentary included phrases like "Get ready, Zhou Yongkang and Guo Wengui! We're going to start playing! ... Wang Dan, get ready now!"

Zhou is a former security czar jailed for corruption amid unconfirmed reports that he spearheaded a coup attempt to topple Xi Jinping in 2015.

Guo Wengui, also known as Miles Kwok, applied for political asylum in the United States in 2017 after China issued a "red notice" via Interpol for his arrest in April. Guo has aired a number of salacious allegations via his Twitter account, and has blasted the administration of President Xi Jinping as a small clique of mafia-like "kleptocrats."

Wang Dan is a former 1989 student leader who fled to the United States, where he uses his platform to educate followers about recent Chinese history, democracy and analyze the latest developments in Beijing.

Internet censors

China's internet censors typically block any mention of the country's leaders , as well as sound-alike expressions referring to party leader Xi Jinping and former Chinese leaders. Searches relating to the 1989 student movement and the Tiananmen massacre are also blocked.

The 1989 student movement and the Tiananmen massacre that ended it is regarded as a "counter-revolutionary rebellion" by the ruling Chinese Communist Party, and scant details about the events of that summer are available on China's highly censored internet.

Other reported usernames included references to late ousted liberal premier Hu Yaobang, whose death sparked the 1989 Tiananmen Square protest movement, jailed former Chongqing party chief Bo Xilai and "Professional Hitman Mao Zedong," in a reference to China's late supreme leader.

"This is killing me ... think they've shut down the livestream now," one user commented on a video capture of the livestream posted to Twitter by @jakobsonradical.

“Harmonious”

A game developer for makers Gaggle using the handle "Herbert" said the company was imposing "stricter supervision" on "influential streamers," although they didn't refer specifically to the political nicknames incident.

"We will be implementing stricter supervision of platform creators, such as influential streamers who use public games," the developer said in a post dated Jan. 13, the same day as Bilibili's statement, to a Steam forum linked to the game.

"Any creator who violates these guidelines or ... breaks the law, may be permanently banned from our games," it said, referring to the need to watch out for "hate speech," a concept that has been used to criminalize criticism of the Chinese government , and codified into Article 29 of the national security law for Hong Kong.

"We thank Bilibili, Douyu and other platforms for their active cooperation and support, helping us create a happy and harmonious gaming environment for everyone," the post said.