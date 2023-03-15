Return of the Chinese wolf warrior

Chinese social media have been buzzing with information about the recently “demoted” former spokesperson Zhao Lijian, who was arguably the most recognizable “wolf warrior diplomat” of the pack.

Serving as the 31st spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry between 2019-2023, Zhao was known for his aggressive and provocative comments, as well as his blunt manner.

He often caused controversy with his tweets defending China’s assertive diplomacy and slamming foreign countries especially the U.S.

Since January, Zhao has been a deputy director of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs Department.

The main responsibilities of the position include, among others, developing policies concerning land and maritime boundaries, managing land boundary delimitation and demarcation and joint inspections with neighboring countries, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry ’s website.

Internet users have been sharing photos of Zhao visiting border posts and inspecting border markers.