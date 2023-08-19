Retired party school professor plotted 'violent attack,' security ministry now claims

Anti-espionage campaign

The warning comes amid a political "anti-espionage" campaign that the ministry for state security, which heads the country's state security police, says will need the whole of society to mobilize.

"[Zi Su] took the initiative to contact key members of overseas hostile organizations, planned to purchase weapons from abroad, recruited a so-called suicide squad in China and conspired to carry out violent actions, naming the operation the ‘China's Benghazi Project’ in an attempt to subvert state power," the ministry said in an Aug. 15 statement.

"Political security is directly related to the security of the regime and the survival of the system," it said.

"It is the most fundamental need of a country and the basis for its survival and development. Without political security, there is no point in talking about national security," it said, repeating Beijing's claim that waves of mass popular protests in Hong Kong in recent years were the work of "some Western countries" trying to instigate a revolution in the city.

"For a long time, various hostile forces have been trying to foment a 'color revolution' in our country in an attempt to subvert the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party and our country's socialist system," the statement said, calling for a "protracted battle" against such conspiracies.

Elastic definition

The allegations against Zi also come after the National People's Congress passed amendments to the Counter-Espionage Law in April, broadening the scope of material that can be used to back up allegations of spying.

The Chinese authorities have typically employed a highly elastic definition of what constitutes a state secret, and national security charges are frequently leveled at journalists, rights lawyers and activists, often based on material they posted online.

Zhou Fengsuo, executive director of the U.S.-based rights group Humanitarian China, said via his X – formerly Twitter – account that the main reason Zi – who was honored with a China Human Rights and Freedom Award in 2020 – is being targeted is that he called for Xi Jinping's resignation.

New York-based lawyer Gao Guangjun said the public denunciation of Zi and the warnings of "color revolution" are intended to send a "very clear message."

"China wants to govern the country using espionage and intelligence," Gao said. "On the one hand, it will deploy large numbers of spies and intelligence agencies, and their powers will continue to broaden."

"On the other, they will be arresting 'spies' on a huge scale and people will be expected to find 'spies,' as if counterespionage were the responsibility of the whole population," he said.

The state security document appeared to back this up, saying the general public are "the fundamental starting point and foothold for national security work."

"Everything depends on the people," it said.

Gao said espionage claims are now more likely to be used to target peaceful critics of the regime like Zi.