Topographical Understanding of Artificial Mountain Making in Traditional Chinese Gardens

Topographical Understanding:- The artificial mountain in traditional Chinese gardens as a kind of topographical landscape features has not been deeply and constructively studied in contemporary landscape theories.

This paper analyzes the typical artificial mountain making in traditional Chinese gardens from the perspective of topography, and discusses about the landscaping concepts in three aspects—form, space, and time—according to the understanding of the characteristics of topography in architecture and landscape culture proposed by David Leatherbarrow. For the making of form, the dynamism of both mountain and water is the key consideration. For the spatial experience, it should focus on the arrangement of mountain “realm” in both stillness and motion states.

Time management is also important, and both the scenery itself and the experience of visitors should pay attention to the vitality of the mountain and water over time. This paper will help us understand the topographical landscaping art of artificial mountain better, contributing to the theory and practice development of Landscape Architecture in contemporary China. AlphaGalileo/SP