China's Defense Universities Help Russia Offset Sanctions And Export Controls, New Research Shows

New research shared with RFE/RL shows that leading Chinese universities linked to the country’s defense sector have significantly increased their research partnerships with Russian institutions, providing Moscow with access to new technology and expertise that can help counteract Western sanctions applied since the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The preliminary findings compiled by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) think tank and cross-referenced by RFE/RL show that all 68 Chinese universities officially described as parts of the country’s defense system or supervised by a defense agency have “deepened or dramatically deepened” their research ties with Russia since 2019.

This growing collaboration could give Moscow enhanced access to strategic technologies with military applications where China is a global powerhouse, while granting Beijing access to research and development in key sectors like aircraft engine production where Russia remains advanced, the research project’s lead author said.

“These are all universities tied to defense or the critical and dual-use technology ecosystem in China,” Bethany Allen, the head of China investigations at ASPI, told RFE/RL. “This could indirectly aid Russia’s war in Ukraine by providing access to innovations and know-how that help offset Western sanctions and export controls.”

Beijing and Moscow’s deepening cooperation through higher education marks another strategic area where their ties have expanded under Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, which have grown even deeper since February 2022 when the two men declared a “no limits” partnership ahead of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

While cooperation between Chinese and Russian institutions existed before then and is not limited to sectors with defense applications, research cooperation in this area has accelerated against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, with ASPI’s preliminary data pointing to growing research partnerships concentrated around aeronautics and drone technology between both countries’ leading research bodies.

This comes as Western governments aim to limit academic collaboration with both countries and cut them off from access to strategic research.

“Russia finds itself cut off from Western scientific research to some extent after the invasion of Ukraine and Chinese research institutes are also facing new restrictions, particularly from the United States,” Allen said. “Against that pressure, they’ve decided it makes sense to cross-pollinate.”