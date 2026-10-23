China-Laos Air Base Could be Another Southeast Asian Forward Outpost for Beijing

A new joint military training facility in Laos could give Beijing a lasting foothold in mainland Southeast Asia even without an immediate boost to its combat power, analysts told Radio Free Asia.

Beijing and Vientiane opened a joint support and training center and an aviation academy at Ban Keun, about 50 kilometers north of the Lao capital, on Sept. 29. Beijing says the facility will train Lao air force pilots and it will be maintained by both countries.

The airfield, once complete, would be China’s second joint military outpost in Southeast Asia, after a Chinese-funded expansion of Cambodia’s Ream Naval Base opened in April of last year. The facility at Ream, despite its official designation as a dual-use facility, has seen a regular rotation of Chinese naval vessels.

The joint facility in Laos could allow China to deepen military ties, familiarize personnel with overseas operations and lay the groundwork for a larger presence, Joseph Kristanto, a research analyst at Singapore’s S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, told RFA.

“Ultimately, I think the more important question is not simply whether Ban Keun could accommodate Chinese military aircraft, but whether Beijing intends to develop the facility into a sustained operational hub,” he said.

China’s Defense Ministry said in an announcement that the facility would be maintained by both countries and was “not directed against any third party.” It said its construction and use complied with domestic and international law and would strengthen military cooperation and support regional peace and stability.

Laos’ state news agency KPL reported that officials from both countries described the project at the opening ceremony as the product of cooperation based on mutual respect and equality. The facility would develop Lao military pilots’ practical skills, it said.

The KPL report also said both sides pledged to expand cooperation through joint training and exercises, personnel development and humanitarian assistance. Neither that report nor the Chinese announcement specified how many Chinese military personnel would work at Ban Keun, how long they would remain or the conditions governing Chinese aircraft deployments.

Satellite imagery analysis provided to RFA suggests some construction continued after the opening of the joint airfield. But its future military significance will depend on more than its physical completion, including the extent of Chinese access and the frequency and nature of activities there, Kristanto said.

China already operates military facilities on disputed features in the South China Sea. Ban Keun could extend its overseas presence inland, offering opportunities to build closer ties with the Lao military and gain experience operating from a foreign facility, he said.

The airfield’s immediate military advantages are less clear, analysts said. China has airbases in its own southern territory closer to the South China Sea, raising questions about what additional operations an inland facility in Laos would enable.

Strategic advantage for Beijing?

In satellite imagery of the airfield during its opening, eight aircraft are visible. Private satellite imagery analyst Jacob Bogle told RFA they were K-8, also known as JL-8, light attack and training aircraft.

Examining an Oct. 7 image, he identified what he thought was one remaining aircraft, while cautioning that the image was blurry. He suggested the others had likely moved into hangars, although their locations could not be established from that observation.

Bogle also identified what appeared to be workshops and temporary construction infrastructure beside the southern end of the runway.