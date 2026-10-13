When Free Speech Has a Price: Youth Voices in Mozambique

New forms of citizenship

Mozambican youth have been reinventing ways of participating politically. While for many years citizenship was strongly associated with political parties and state organizations, today it also flows through other organizations such as feminist collectives like the Woman’s Forum, digital platforms for monitoring local governance, cultural associations, and artistic initiatives. This change points to a generation that does not accept politics being limited to elections, and demands the right to continually participate in the shaping of public spaces.

However, these new forms of participation often conflict with authorities that continue to view protest as a threat to public order. One of the most striking events happened in 2016, when feminist organizations took to the streets to protest the banning of miniskirts in state schools. The measure was presented as a response to sexual harassment, but it implied that female students’ clothing choices were the cause of the harm they suffered.

By holding the girls accountable instead of the aggressors, the debate revealed something deeper: the dispute over control of the female body and the right of young women to define their own identity. During the demonstrations, the Spanish activist Eva Anadón Moreno was detained and subsequently expelled from Mozambique for participating in the protest.

Silence is also political

In recent years, censorship in Mozambique has rarely come in the form of explicit prohibitions. However, that does not mean that fear and self-censorship are entirely absent. In a 2010 interview, Azagaia observed that the biggest obstacle to freedom of expression in Mozambique was not necessarily direct police intimidation, but rather economic precarity. When many job opportunities depend, directly or indirectly, on relationships with established power structures, public criticism can put people at risk.

This results in what could be called the “economy of silence.” Journalists avoid certain topics, artists moderate what they say, public officials keep their opinions quiet, and young activists learn that words can carry a high cost. Freedom then ceases to be merely a legal issue and becomes a matter of survival. In this context, protest music takes on a particular political value. It breaks the collective silence and develops communities of recognition-building, where experiences of injustice find language, memory, and solidarity.