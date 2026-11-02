China, Russia Deepen Arctic Cooperation In Challenge To US

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By Matthew Fulco

The recent meeting of the Chinese and Russian heads of government held in St. Petersburg was notable for its focus on cooperation in the Arctic, where Beijing and Moscow are increasingly challenging the United States and its allies.

China and Russia released a joint communique after the regular meeting, held on October 21, that emphasized their intention to boost freight traffic along Arctic shipping routes, jointly build polar vessels, and "assist enterprises from both countries engaged in Arctic cooperation."

While the statement's tone was anodyne, it ultimately signals a deepening alignment of the United States's two most prominent rivals in a strategically vital part of the world that spans 14.5 million square kilometers. Because of Alaska, the United States is considered an Arctic nation, of which there are only eight in total -- including Russia but not China. Arctic countries have territories within the region and serve as its stewards.

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With its hegemonic ambitions, Beijing hasn't been content to play a supporting role in the Arctic. In 2014, Chinese leader Xi Jinping declared that China sought to become a "polar great power" by 2030.

Since then, China has rapidly built up its Arctic presence. It has invested heavily in the region, mostly in Russian natural resources projects. The House Foreign Affairs Committee estimated in 2022 that China had invested $90 billion in the Arctic since 2003. Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Moscow and Beijing began conducting joint military exercises in the Arctic. Beijing has further ramped up its state-sponsored Arctic research expeditions, reaching 16 major missions.

"China wants to be as great a power as possible and so it wants to shows its presence in as many arenas as possible," Serafima Andreeva, a fellow at the Canada-based North American and Arctic Defense and Security Network, told RFE/RL.

"The Arctic is the only region in the world where China is not a full participant," Elizabeth Wishnick, an expert on Sino-Russian relations and polar strategy at the CNA Corporation in Virginia, said in an interview.

Since 2018, Beijing has described itself as a "near-Arctic state" to telegraph its abiding interest in the region. The United States explicitly rejects that vision, given that China's northernmost territory is roughly 1,450 kilometers from the Arctic Circle.

Russia views China's claim with skepticism, but has tolerated it since 2014 -- when it invaded Crimea and first faced Western sanctions -- due to its growing reliance on Beijing.

National Security Concerns

The Arctic is critical to US national security for several reasons. On the one hand, Alaska anchors homeland missile defense. It hosts the critical infrastructure designed to intercept long-range ballistic missile threats before they can reach the continental United States. The state further acts as a strategic hub to project airpower across both the Arctic and the Indo-Pacific regions.

Secondly, Greenland, an autonomous Arctic territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, serves as a forward platform for missile warning and space surveillance for the US and NATO. The massive island also has vast deposits of critical minerals that are essential inputs for military systems.

Given the Arctic's national security importance for the US, China's military exercises in the region with Russia are worrying. In July 2024, the two countries' strategic bombers conducted a combined patrol over the Bering Sea, entering airspace near Alaska for the first time. US and Canadian fighter jets intercepted the aircraft.

"Make no mistake, this is an escalation -- the first time Russia and China have sent a joint bomber task-force into the Alaska ADIZ," US Senator Dan Sullivan from Alaska said in a statement following the exercise. He referred to the state's air defense identification zone, a designated area of airspace or land or water where a country requires the identification, location, and tracking of civil aircraft for national-security reasons.

China's Scientific Research

In the large-scale Ocean 2024 exercise, China and Russia undertook their first joint naval patrols in the Arctic Ocean.

"These activities are not necessarily driven by a Chinese ambition to establish military presence in the Arctic, but to consolidate its close ties with Russia," Jo Inge Bekkevold, senior China fellow at the Norwegian Institute for Defense Studies, told RFE/RL. He adds that Beijing "has an interest in keeping a close watch on US military activities in Alaska, which has a very prominent position as a strategic flank in the US-China rivalry in the Western Pacific. The latter is of course a concern to the United States."

In addition to the military exercises, China sends ships to the Arctic for scientific research purposes. China launched its 16th annual Arctic Ocean scientific expedition in July, deploying four research ships simultaneously to the region for the first time.

The vessels transited through the US exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and over the US extended continental shelf in the Bering Sea, prompting close monitoring by the Coast Guard. Together with the Pentagon, State Department, and the US's international partners, "we are actively responding to competitor activities across an increasingly contested Arctic," Rear Admiral Bob Little, commander US Coast Guard Arctic District, said in a July news release.

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Some defense officials say that dual-use equipment aboard the ships could be used for mapping subsea critical infrastructure or tracking submarines.

"They're not studying the seals and the polar bears," Alexus Grynkewich, ​commander​ of the United States European Command and NATO's supreme allied commander Europe, said at a January conference in Sweden. "They're out there doing bathymetric surveys and trying to figure out how they can counter NATO capabilities on and under the sea."

Playing The Long Game

Despite the Chinese leadership's lofty Arctic ambitions, Beijing faces structural constraints in the region that constrain its ability to operate there.

Crucially, China's lack of membership in the Arctic Council -- the main intergovernmental forum that addresses Arctic issues -- prevents it from advancing its vision for the region. None of the eight Arctic nations agree with Beijing's idea to redefine the region as a global common. China has had observer status in the council since 2013, but that offers no voting or decision-making rights.

Of the eight Arctic Council members, only Russia has close ties with China. The US is Beijing's chief rival. The other six members are close American allies: Canada, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland.

For that reason, "Russia continues to act as a gatekeeper to China's ability to operate in the Arctic," says Wishnick of the CNA Corporation.

While Beijing and Moscow have overlapping interests in the Arctic, tensions exist beneath the surface of their cooperation in the region. "China and Russia of course have different agendas in the Arctic," Yun Sun, director of the China Program at the Stimson Center in Washington, said in an interview.

"Russia is an Arctic state, and China aspires to be an Arctic state. That is a natural conflict. Before the first Ukraine war, Russia had opposed China's presence in the Arctic. Geopolitics changed things, but not the fundamentals," Sun said.

China's attempts to gain a foothold in Greenland are among its least successful Arctic endeavors. Between 2016 and 2018, Chinese firms tried to acquire three airports and an abandoned naval station in Greenland. Under heavy US pressure, Denmark blocked the sales to Chinese buyers. Danish interests ended up controlling the strategic infrastructure. Further, US officials successfully lobbied the developers of Greenland's Tanbreez rare earth deposit to block a potential sale to Chinese buyers. New York-based Critical Metals Corp eventually bought Tanbreez, completing the acquisition in April 2026.

In September, the US, Denmark, and Greenland signed a trilateral security agreement that updates a longstanding 1951 treaty between Washington and Copenhagen. The new pact is designed to prevent US and NATO rivals from gaining a foothold in Greenland. It prohibits any non-NATO country -- specifically naming China and Russia -- from building military bases or deploying troops on Greenland's territory. The treaty deepens the US military presence on Greenland, authorizing the expansion of the Pituffik Space Base and the establishment of new facilities.

At the same time, the treaty sharply restricts foreign direct investment from non-NATO and European Union countries in sensitive sectors such as critical minerals, ports, and telecommunications. China is automatically categorized as an Article X Investor, which means that its companies face a default assumption of restriction instead of open market access.

Crucially, the pact is permanent. It includes provisions that ensure if Greenland becomes independent one day, the new state inherits the treaty's security obligations.

"The room for China to maneuver in Greenland was already limited and now there is an agreement that essentially hinders their ability to operate there," says Andreeva of the North American and Arctic Defense and Security Network.

Still, analysts expect Beijing will remain engaged in the Arctic because of its rising geostrategic importance. Melting ice caused by rapid climate change is opening up new northern trade paths that cut transit times between Asia, Europe, and North America. These new corridors offer alternatives to vulnerable southern lanes like the Suez Canal or Strait of Hormuz.

For China the Arctic "is not a security priority in the same way that the Indo-Pacific or Western Pacific is: the Arctic is about the planning for the future," Bobo Lu, a nonresident fellow at Australia's Lowy Institute, told RFE/RL.

"In about 10 or 20 years, maybe even less, these issues about the future of Arctic governance will become much more live as the Arctic melts," he said.

Copyright (c)2025 RFE/RL, Inc. Used with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

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