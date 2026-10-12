Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Will Stop Refinery Attacks If Russia Halts Energy Strikes

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Ukraine is willing to halt attacks on Russian refining operations, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, if Moscow agrees to stop its strikes on energy systems as officials across Europe looked for clarity on an "energy cease-fire" announced by US President Donald Trump over the weekend.

Trump made the surprise announcement of the cease-fire on October 11, saying that both Russia and Ukraine had agreed to it. But officials in Kyiv said they not initially aware of such a deal, while Moscow remained silent on any suggestion of a truce.

Overnight Russian drones hit a power plant in Kyiv and energy facilities in the city of Kharkiv, sowing further confusion on the situation.

See Also: Russian Strike Kills At Least 8, Including 3 Children, In Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya, Kyiv Says

"If Russia wants us to stop our long-range strikes against its oil refineries and oil exports, then Russia must stop its strikes against our energy system and critical infrastructure and stop killing our people," Zelenskyy said in a speech by video link to the Warsaw Security Forum on October 12.

Two senior Ukrainian officials told RFE/RL that Trump's announcement was the first that Kyiv had heard of a possible new cease-fire.

"The question we have is if [Russian President Vladimir] Putin knows about this," one official said.

"An energy cease-fire and other steps to reduce escalation and guarantee security are truly needed here in reality, not just on Truth Social," Zelenskyy added, referring to Trump's social media platform.

"This energy cease-fire, it ⁠can work, and ‌it can become a major step toward ending the war if the Americans truly step in now and make sure Russians respect it."

Trump's announcement came two days after he said he had reached a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin for Moscow to release supplies of diesel fuel in exchange for a temporary easing of crippling economic sanctions on Russia.

It could not immediately be independently verified if the Russian energy strikes came after Trump's announcement, but Moscow has yet to comment on the US president's declaration.

"Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine," he wrote on October 11 on Truth Social. "Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!"

Media outlet Axios quoted a White House official as saying Trump's statement on the cease-fire covers only each other's oil refineries. Experts noted that Ukraine's sole refinery has been hit by Russian air strikes, leaving it at reduced output, while Russia has a vast network of refiners that Kyiv has targeted with its own attacks.

Trump has in the past declared that the sides had agreed to cease attacks on energy sites, most recently on September 14, only to see Putin continue the attacks, ending any hopes of a lasting truce.

Easing Of Sanctions

The diesel deal with Russia has prompted anger from Kyiv, its European allies, and many US lawmakers who said the move would embolden Putin to continue his war on Ukraine.

Trump also issued his harshest criticism of Zelenskyy since the two had improved ties following a highly contentious meeting at the White House in February 2025, saying Ukraine should replace him as president while offering words of praise for Putin.

However, European leaders reaffirmed their support for the Ukrainian president and his country's defensive efforts.

"If Ukraine fights, it fights for survival," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk told the Warsaw Security Forum, adding that "Russia fights for domination."

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen also backed Zelenskyy "as he leads the fight for his people's freedom," adding that EU foreign ministers planned to approve new sanctions listings on October 12.

Meanwhile, some of the bloc's biggest member states, including Germany, confirmed they would maintain their strict sanctions regime despite Washington's shift.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney denounced the US-Russian deal, saying it undermined efforts for stability in Europe and ending the war in Ukraine.

"The prime minister was clear: This agreement is in direct opposition to the efforts of Ukraine, Canada, and our allies to create peace and stability in Europe," a statement attributed to Carney stated.

"It will provide additional revenue for Russia and help finance its illegal, unjustifiable war against Ukraine."

Lawmakers Push Back

In Washington, Republican Representative Brian Fitzpatrick said he plans to force a House vote on legislation blocking Russian oil purchases in a rare party challenge to Trump, also a Republican.

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Seven Republican and Democratic senators on October 11 called on Trump in a joint statement to "reverse course" on the diesel ⁠supply deal, ‌saying it runs counter to US law barring imports of energy until Russia ends its aggression against Ukraine.

"Congress explicitly banned Russian energy imports in 2022 to prevent American dollars from financing Putin's brutal war against Ukraine," the seven senators -- four ⁠Republicans and three Democrats -- said.

It was issued by Republicans ⁠Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Thom Tillis of North ‌Carolina, and John Curtis of Utah, along with Democrats Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, and Ron Wyden of Oregon.

While Trump's plan to ease restrictions on Russian energy exports received widespread condemnation from Ukraine's backers, his call for an energy cease-fire was supported by Western allies.

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who vocally slammed the move to ease sanctions on Russia, said he backed Trump‘s call for an energy cease-fire.

"Russia has intensified its strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure over the weekend," Burnham wrote on X. "This is an attack on Ukrainian civilians, plunging them into cold and darkness.

"The UK strongly supports President Trump's call today for a sustained energy cease-fire to start now," he added.

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