The Death of a Russian Plague Researcher, Explained by a Microbiologist

What is plague? Are there different types?

Plague is caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis. The bacteria generally live in ground-dwelling rodents such as rats and prairie dogs, but can also infect humans.

The same Y. pestis bacteria can cause three different types of plague.

Bubonic plague is spread from animals to humans by fleas, and causes swelling (called buboes) in the lymph nodes. Other symptoms include fever, headache, chills and weakness.

Bubonic plague can kill within a few days if antibiotics are not used. Between 30–60% of people who contract this form of plague will die.

Septicemic plague occurs if bubonic plague is left untreated, or it can occur directly if the disease enters the bloodstream. Septicemic plague causes bleeding into the organs; the name refers to the serious blood infection, septicemia, that this form of the disease can cause.

Pneumonic plague – the suspected but unconfirmed cause of Shipilova’s death in Siberia – can occur when bubonic plague spreads to the lungs. But pneumonic plague can also spread from person to person via tiny respiratory droplets.

Pneumonic plague is the rarest but most severe form. The fatality rate is up to 100% if left untreated.

In addition to the other symptoms, pneumonic plague also includes severe pneumonia – an infection of the lungs, in this case caused by bacteria.

Isn’t plague a medieval sickness?

Bubonic plague was responsible for the death of tens of millions of people in the western Mediterranean between 541–750CE (the Plague of Justinian) and killed up to half of Europe’s population in the middle ages (the Black Death).

But there have been outbreaks since medieval times.

A third pandemic spanning the end of the nineteenth century and beginning of the twentieth killed up to 12 million people.

Plague is still endemic to Central Asia, Africa, the Americas and Siberia, where the Russian lab worker died last week. This means it is present at a steady, consistent level in these regions.

Cases typically occur in rural and agricultural areas which makes a potential lab leak in an urban area unusual.