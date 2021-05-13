Friday, May 14, 2021
Life Style Health & Fitness

Choose The Right Workout For You

Understand the goal of your workout. Unless that's not set, chances of picking the wrong workout are possible

Workout
Yoga is perfect for ab overall strong and fit body through a mixture of postures. Pixabay

The process of staying healthy starts with choosing a workout that backs your other healthier habits. It is essential that your chosen workout doesn’t just help to make you fit, but also keeps energy levels up and provides an overall energy boost.

Some questions need to be answered when you pick a suitable workout from the fitness basket. Essentially, the answers need to be very honest to avoid any lasting damages later on. The following pointers can be followed.

Understand the goal of your workout. Unless that’s not set, chances of picking the wrong workout are possible. The result gets reflected in an unhealthy and possibly damaged body.

Workout
Running or walking is two good ways to do cardio. Pixabay

Thorough research of exercise forms, benefits, and advantages to be gained needs to be researched comprehensively. It will be conducive to the picking process.

Following fads is all okay. But the workout needs to suit one’s needs and not get influenced by fads.

Now that the basics have been drummed in the minds, the next step would be to choose the suitable workout from the few options out there.

CARDIO

An ideal cardio session allows for burning substantial calories. Running or walking is two good ways to do cardio. If weight loss is the chosen result, then cardio helps start things and warm up for more intense workouts.

Workout
Weight training is not bodybuilding or creating a bulky body, it’s about toning the body and building muscle. Pixabay

YOGA

This ancient Indian exercise method is perfect for ab overall strong and fit body through a mixture of postures.

PILATES

For stronger cores, Mat Pilates is the proper choice. Along with toning the core and abdominal muscles, lower back, hips, and buttocks, this workout is all about focussing on body strengthening and flexibility and lean muscle building. A flexible and controlled body will be quite possible. In fact, machine Pilates combines the benefits of both weight training and Yoga.

HIIT

The workout technique alternates between small episodes of high-intensity exercise and less intense rest. The varied exercises depend on the targeted body part for improvement.

Workout
Cardio helps start things and warm-up for more intense workouts. Pixabay

WEIGHT TRAINING

This is perfect to build strength with weight training. Weights in a workout routine can result in sturdy muscles and bones along with lesser injury threat. But weight training is not bodybuilding or creating a bulky body, it’s about toning the body and building muscle. Muscle building comes from premeditated practice and requires hard work complete with a weight-gain diet and supplements intake.

Choose the right workout for a healthy body. (IANS/KB)

