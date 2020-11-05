Cinema Theatres Reopen In Maharashtra From Nov 5

The Maharashtra government has given permission to reopen cinema halls and multiplexes in the state outside containment zones, after an eight-month wait. Theatres have been allowed to reopen from Thursday, November 5 but on the condition of 50 percent occupancy to ensure social distancing amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the announcement on his verified Twitter account on Wednesday evening.

He wrote: “BIGGG NEWS… Cinema halls/multiplexes in #Maharashtra given permission to reopen by the Government of #Maharashtra from tomorrow [5 Nov 2020]… With 50% of their seating capacity… #OfficialOrder dated 3 Nov 2020.”

In a separate tweet, he mentioned: “NOTE…

Cinema halls/multiplexes to reopen outside containment zones.

No eatables will be allowed inside cinema halls/multiplexes.

#Maharashtra.”

Reacting to the news, Siddharth Jain, Executive Director, Inox Group, expressed on his verified Twitter account: “On behalf of the entire cinema exhibition industry we would like to thank @OfficeofUT & @AmitV_Deshmukh Ji for allowing cinemas to operate in Maharashtra from 5th Nov. Looking forward to the big screens lighting up once again! #LightsCameraAction.”

He tagged the office of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Amit Deshmukh, Minister for Culture in the state, in his tweet.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta tweeted from his verified account: “So finally theatres opening in Maharashtra from 5th November at 50% occupancy. WE HAVE TO BE SAFE. WE HAVE TO WEAR MASKS. WE HAVE TO KEEP SAFE DISTANCE.”

Reacting to the development,

film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi tweeted from his verified account: “Finally, the moment we have waited for! Cinemas in #Maharashtra are permitted to commence operations from tomorrow with 50% occupancy & detailed SOPs will be issued soon. A step towards the resurrection of the film exhibition sector. Thank you, @OfficeofUT Ji & @AmitV_Deshmukh Ji.”

In a separate tweet, he expressed: “However, eight months with no income & heavy expenses have left cinemas crippled. The state will need to work closely with the sector to formulate policies that can allow it to reinstate its relevance in #Maharashtra. Hoping for support from @OfficeofUT ji & @AmitV_Deshmukh Ji.”

Expressing his happiness, director Anil Sharma tweeted from his verified account: “BIGGEST NEWS FOR CINEGOERS OF MUMBAI Cinema in #Maharashtra will reopen from tomorrow that is 5 Nov 2020… With 50% of their seating capacity… #OfficialOrder by govt of #maharashtra ..dated 3 Nov 2020. But social distancing is must so keep distance n stay safe ..Enjoy movies.” (IANS)