Friday, December 4, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Climate Change Putting Lives of People At Risk
EnvironmentLead StoryWorld

Climate Change Putting Lives of People At Risk

Heat-related deaths among older adults grew by nearly 54 percent between 2000 and 2018

0
Climate Change
Climate change will not only reshape life in the future, but it is actively endangering lives now. Unsplash

Researchers have revealed that high temperatures are putting hundreds of thousands of people’s health and livelihoods at risk every year.

The study, published in the journal The Lancet, found that heat-related deaths among older adults grew by nearly 54 percent between 2000 and 2018.

According to The Verge, the report was produced by more than 100 experts from academia, the World Health Organization (WHO), and other UN agencies.

The report offers proof that climate change will not only reshape life in the future, but it is actively endangering lives now.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Health care providers already see themselves treating a climate crisis.

The report, while covering a sweeping range of health threats from hunger to pollution, included brand-new findings on how many more lives have been taken by extreme heat.

The number of heat-related deaths globally in 2018 reached an alarming 296,000 – and that’s just among people over the age of 65, who are among the most vulnerable to heat illness.

China, India, Japan, and central Europe had the most deaths among older adults.

In the US, heat-related mortality has nearly doubled for this demographic over the past 20 years, reaching a record of 19,000 deaths in 2018.

Climate Change
The icebergs are melting due to the increasing global warming every year. Unsplash

The study showed that people who work outside are also more vulnerable to heatwaves. Staying inside during a heatwave is often a healthier choice. But not working when it’s too hot outside comes with costs, too.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: https://hindi.newsgram.com/

According to the researchers, globally, people worked 302 billion hours less in 2019 because of scorching temperatures – 103 billion more hours than were lost in 2000.

Rising temperatures have also triggered more wildfires, which poses another set of health threats.

Globally, the risk of people being exposed to a wildfire grew in a majority of the world’s countries in recent years when compared to the period between 2001 and 2004.

The US saw one of the biggest increases in risk, with a 19 percent rise in daily exposures to wildfires. That means more people are breathing in more soot and pollution from the blazes.

“Heatwaves and other natural disasters were particularly dangerous this year, as emergency responders and health care systems struggled to handle the pandemic, “study co-author Jeremy Hess was quoted as saying to The Verge,

ALSO READ: 2020 Records As One of The Three Warmest Years

Experts fear that climate-related disasters could similarly overwhelm hospitals in the future. (IANS)

Previous articleBiography of Joe Biden To Know His Journey
Next articleYouTube Premiere Updates New Tools For Better Service

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

YouTube Premiere Updates New Tools For Better Service

NewsGram Desk - 0
YouTube has announced new features namely Live Redirect, Trailers, and Countdown Themes specifically designed to make its Premieres service more exciting. "Since March 1, 2020,...
Read more
Lead Story

Biography of Joe Biden To Know His Journey

NewsGram Desk - 0
The timing couldn't be more perfect. "Joe Biden: American Dreamer" (Bloomsbury) is a concise, brilliant and incisive examination of the US President-elect and his...
Read more
Business

World Economy To Rebound in 2021: OECD

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said Tuesday it expects the global economy to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic next year and...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

Most Popular

YouTube Premiere Updates New Tools For Better Service

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
YouTube has announced new features namely Live Redirect, Trailers, and Countdown Themes specifically designed to make its Premieres service more exciting. "Since March 1, 2020,...
Read more

Climate Change Putting Lives of People At Risk

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have revealed that high temperatures are putting hundreds of thousands of people's health and livelihoods at risk every year. The study, published in the...
Read more

Biography of Joe Biden To Know His Journey

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The timing couldn't be more perfect. "Joe Biden: American Dreamer" (Bloomsbury) is a concise, brilliant and incisive examination of the US President-elect and his...
Read more

World Economy To Rebound in 2021: OECD

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said Tuesday it expects the global economy to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic next year and...
Read more

Affordable Treatment For Poor Children With HIV

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
GENEVA - Affordable treatment will soon be available for children living with HIV in low- and middle-income countries thanks to an agreement between the...
Read more

Glucosamine Supplements Might Reduce Mortality Rate

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have revealed that glucosamine supplements may reduce overall mortality almost as well as regular exercise does. Glucosamine sulfate might provide some pain relief for...
Read more

AI Interprets Retinal Images To Identify Alzheimer’s Disease

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A form of artificial intelligence (AI) designed to interpret a combination of retinal images was able to successfully identify a group of patients who...
Read more

Development of Facial Recognition To Identify Masked Faces

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facial recognition technology created after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic shows that some software developers have made demonstrable progress at recognizing masked faces,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

site on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada