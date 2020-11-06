Saturday, November 7, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Climate Change Will Increase Cancer Rates
EnvironmentLife StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Climate Change Will Increase Cancer Rates

Future effects from global warming on major cancers

0
Climate Change
Future effects from global warming on major cancers, from environmental toxins to ultraviolet radiation, air pollution, infectious agents and disruptions in food and water supply. Unsplash

Researchers have revealed that climate change will extract an acute toll worldwide, with rising temperatures, wildfires, and poor air quality, accompanied by higher rates of cancer, especially lung, skin, and gastrointestinal cancers.

In a study, published in the journal The Lancet Oncology, the researchers provided a synopsis of future effects from global warming on major cancers, from environmental toxins to ultraviolet radiation, air pollution, infectious agents, and disruptions in food and water supply.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Ultimately, the most profound challenge to the global cancer picture could come from the disruption of the complex health care systems required for cancer diagnosis, treatment, and care, the authors wrote.

“In the worldwide battle to mitigate climate change, the international community is not on track to slow emissions of greenhouses gases,” said lead author Robert A Hiatt from the University of California, San Francisco in the US.

The impact of climate change on health is large and is expected to continue growing without rapid action. High temperatures, poor air quality, and wildfires lead to higher rates of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Warmer temperatures and changing rainfall patterns raise the risk and spread of vector-borne diseases, such as malaria and dengue.

“Extreme weather events cause death, injury, displacement, and disrupt health care delivery,” the authors wrote.

Climate Change
Major disruptions are also expected to take place in the infrastructure of health care systems for cancer control, which could affect all cancers. Unsplash

Cancer is widely predicted to be the leading cause of death in the 21st century.

The authors said the biggest cancer threats are likely to be from air pollution, exposure to ultraviolet radiation and industrial toxins, and disruptions in food and water supply.

Lung cancer, already the primary cause of cancer deaths worldwide, is expected to increase as a result of increasing exposure to particulate matter in air pollution, estimated to be responsible for as much as 15 percent of new cases.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: अब व्हाट्सएप से भी दोस्तों और परिवार को भेज पाएंगे पैसे

According to the researchers, one comprehensive modeling study predicted more than half a million climate-related deaths worldwide, including cancer deaths, as a result of changes in food supply by 2050.

Major disruptions are also expected to take place in the infrastructure of health care systems for cancer control, which could affect all cancers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has provided a clear example of this disruption, shifting medical resources away from cancer and causing thousands of patients to delay cancer screenings out of fear of contracting the virus.

ALSO READ: High-Level Uric Acid in Blood Reduces Lifespan

By reducing pollution deaths from lung cancer could decline, the authors said, and there are numerous clinical, behavioral, and policy solutions to slow climate change and prevent cancer cases and deaths. (IANS)

Previous articleTreatment of Childhood Cancer by Common Anti-Depressant
Next articleIndians Consume 11 Hours A Week Streaming Videos

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Indians Consume 11 Hours A Week Streaming Videos

NewsGram Desk - 0
The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed consumer behavior and Indians are now streaming videos for 10 hours and 54 minutes weekly on average --...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Treatment of Childhood Cancer by Common Anti-Depressant

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have found that a commonly prescribed anti-depressant may halt the growth of a type of cancer known as childhood...
Read more
Beauty Tips

Tips For Winter Skincare of Face: Bare Anatomy

NewsGram Desk - 0
With the pandemic turning the spotlight on health and the environment, even our beauty routine is being impacted. More and more people are turning...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Indians Consume 11 Hours A Week Streaming Videos

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed consumer behavior and Indians are now streaming videos for 10 hours and 54 minutes weekly on average --...
Read more

Climate Change Will Increase Cancer Rates

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have revealed that climate change will extract an acute toll worldwide, with rising temperatures, wildfires, and poor air quality, accompanied by higher rates...
Read more

Treatment of Childhood Cancer by Common Anti-Depressant

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have found that a commonly prescribed anti-depressant may halt the growth of a type of cancer known as childhood...
Read more

Tips For Winter Skincare of Face: Bare Anatomy

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
With the pandemic turning the spotlight on health and the environment, even our beauty routine is being impacted. More and more people are turning...
Read more

Controlling Diabetes in This Festive Season

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
From sugar-laden sweets to snacks and feasts heavy on oil and salt, especially with the delicacies in India, festive eating tends to tip towards...
Read more

Top 3 Reasons to Adopt Solar Power at Your Business

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Solar power is a popular alternative energy source for powering businesses. Solar power is generated by converting sunlight into usable electricity with photovoltaic technology.  Solar...
Read more

A Real Estate Investor’s Moving Guide: 5 Cities With Great Potential

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Even though the US real estate market lost its prior stability, experts and data suggest that certain areas will see a decrease in home...
Read more

Photographs of Twenty Years in Spiti Valley on Exhibition Online

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A selection of photographs taken over a period of twenty years in Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh, is currently on exhibition online. The show of...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada