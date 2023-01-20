India progressing fast on energy transition says Hardeep Puri

Talking about the progress made by India in terms of ethanol blending, the minister said, "We have increased ethanol blending in petrol from 1.53 per cent in 2013-14 to 10.17 per cent in 2022, which was well ahead of the November 2022 deadline, and have advanced its target to achieve 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol from 2030 to 2025-26."