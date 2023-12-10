India bats for global goal of adaptation at Dubai climate talks

Dubai climate talks:- Reaffirming its trust and faith in the multilateral climate process, India on Friday, the final week with negotiators from nearly 200 countries aiming to agree on how to bolster emissions-cutting targets set by the Paris Agreement and the future of fossil fuels, batted for the global goal of adaptation, which it said "is close to the hearts of the developing countries".

Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, the establishment of the global goal on adaptation is set to enhance adaptive capacity, strengthen resilience, and reduce vulnerability to climate change and in the context of pursuing efforts to reduce global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Intervening during the plenary of the United Nations Climate Conference (COP28) led by the UAE presidency, India's negotiator said: "We are taking stock of the implementation of Paris Agreement through GST (global stocktake).

"We believe that over the next few days we can achieve serious progress in narrowing down the options, through direct negotiation between parties, for subsequent ministerial deliberations and consultations.

"We need a decision that is reached by consensus by negotiations among parties and in conformity with the mandates given by the Paris Agreement… this will not only give us a robust GST decision but will reaffirm our trust and faith in the entire multilateral climate process."

The global stocktake was designed under the Paris Agreement to assess the global response to the climate crisis and chart a better way forward.

The global stocktake is held every five years and is intended to inform the next round of nationally determined contributions to be put forward by 2025. India, a leading voice for developing nations, said: "We are second to none in our desire for an ambitious outcome. But such ambition must be founded on equity and feasibility in a nationally determined manner.

"This concern of ours applies also to other agenda items, especially that of the global goal of adaptation, an item that is close to the hearts of the developing countries, and the billions of people to whom adaptation is the key to their future.

"We once again reiterate the need for negotiated outcomes, and the opportunity to work towards an end acceptable to all, while ensuring that the same is achieved within the framework of principles and processes of the Convention and its Paris Agreement."

Saying India would like to assure the continued support to ensure that this COP (conference of parties) achieves the desired outcomes for all, the negotiator said: "With what has been achieved so far, we are confident of moving towards the shared objective of fighting climate change. "We appreciate the need for an open and inclusive environment of negotiations. Shared objectives need shared and inclusive approach, involving all party countries.

"We are at an important turning point in our work at this 28th Conference of Parties at Dubai. We have heard with careful attention the words and plan presented by our COP28 hosts."

India, which aligned itself with the statements made by Cuba on behalf of G77 and China on behalf of Like Minded Developing Countries, said during the past week it shared frankly in what it believe in.

"This is important to achieve the objectives of the convention and goals of its Paris Agreement. We believe in the sanctity of processes under them," India added. IANS/SP