In South Africa, tiny primates could struggle to adapt to climate change

“Body size really does affect everything,” said Sauther, professor in the Department of Anthropology. “How big you are affects your life history. It affects when you reproduce. It affects how long you live.”

She and her colleagues published their findings recently in the International Journal of Primatology.

The study highlights the wild ecosystem diversity throughout the Lajuma Research Centre in the Soutpansberg Mountains. In this misty landscape, flowering plants and lichen abound, and annual temperatures can swing from near freezing in the winter to 100 degrees Fahrenheit in the summer.

Sauther and colleagues set out in the dead of night to track greater and lesser galagos in the treetops. They discovered it may not pay to be small. The lesser galagos, unlike their bigger cousins, seemed to have to hunt for food in all weather conditions, even during periods that were very hot or cold—giving them little respite from harsh conditions.

For the primatologist, the study is another reminder that small animals need protection, too.

“In conservation, we tend to focus a lot on lemurs, gorillas, chimpanzees,” she said. “But we also have to think about the implications of climate change for these smaller and nocturnal species, which most people don’t know much about.”