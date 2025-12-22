India’s Buildings Could be Big Part of its Climate Solution

By Shabnam Bassi and Akash Deep,The Energy and Resources Institute

By 2060, the total floor area of buildings worldwide is expected to double. Most of the expansion will take place in emerging economies in Asia, Africa, and Latin America, where population growth and urbanisation are fastest. Every architectural and infrastructure decision made in constructing those buildings will “lock in” vulnerability or resilience to climate risks for decades. For developing countries—where land is scarce and cities are expanding rapidly—the stakes are especially high, as demand for energy, shelter, and infrastructure surges.

Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) offers a strategic solution that would integrate energy efficiency and climate resilience into the buildings themselves. Unlike conventional solar photovoltaic (PV) panels, typically added to roofs or land, BIPV incorporates solar cells directly into the building envelope, including roofs, facades, and even windows. This means energy generation becomes part of the building’s structure, not just an add-on. Where traditional PV panels are appliances placed on buildings, BIPV weaves solar tech into architecture itself, making it both essential and unobtrusive.

India is a prime example of why this shift matters. The country’s construction sector accounted for about 17 percent of national greenhouse gas emissions in 2019, combining emissions from energy use in buildings and the embodied energy in production and transport of materials. This is a significant, often overlooked, part of the carbon footprint, and as the country urbanises quickly, decarbonising construction is urgent. Here, BIPV emerges as both a climate solution and a pathway to resilient, healthier communities.

This move from solar as accessory to solar as core architectural feature is not just technological innovation; it is a shift in thinking about urban design. BIPV achieves a blend of aesthetics, function, and sustainability in one seamless form. When buildings generate energy, cities acquire a more decentralised and resilient power infrastructure than the traditional hub and spokes model.

The benefits extend far beyond emissions reduction. Well-designed BIPV improves buildings’ thermal comfort and aesthetics, and can even protect and lengthen the lifespan of construction materials.

Retrofitting old buildings or quickly adding traditional solar panels cannot keep pace with the current rate of urbanisation. Integrating solar from the design stage enables sustainability to be built into the urban fabric, allowing power to be generated where people live and work. Buildings become distributed energy assets rather than just consumers. This is an enabler for denser, vertical development, which can conserve land and lower emissions without slowing progress.

Equity in access is critical. BIPV should not be seen as only for luxury homes or tech campuses. For truly sustainable cities, BIPV must reach affordable housing—often left out of cutting-edge sustainability efforts. As technology evolves, the focus must be on affordability and adaptability to local needs, ensuring broader impact especially for low- and middle-income families.