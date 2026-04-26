‘Leaving the US Behind,’ 50+ Nations Gather in Colombia to ‘Phase Out Fossil Fuels’

Representatives of more than 50 countries on Friday kicked off the First Conference on Transitioning Away from Fossil Fuels in Colombia, a hopeful summit that comes amid a worsening global climate crisis and fossil fuel-producing nations’ efforts to block a clean energy transition.

Organizers of the conference—which is taking place in the Caribbean city of Santa Marta and is co-hosted by the Netherlands—said participants aim to “initiate a concrete process through which a coalition of committed countries, subnational governments, and relevant stakeholders can identify and advance enabling pathways to implement a progressive transition away from fossil fuels, creating sustainable societies and economies.”

“This process will be informed by the experience and perspectives of national and subnational governments, academia, Indigenous peoples, peoples of African descent, peasants, civil society, workers, the private sector, and other key actors at different stages of the transition,” the organizers added.

The conference comes amid widespread disappointment and frustration over what climate defenders called a “shamefully weak” draft text—called the Multirão Decision—produced at last November’s United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP30, in Brazil. The final document removed all mentions of fossil fuels amid pressure from oil and gas-producing nations like the United States, Russia, and Saudi Arabia, and the presence of a record number of industry lobbyists.

“When multilateral processes move slowly, concrete alliances of the willing can take us a long way,” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said this week at the 17th Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Hesse state, where high-level representatives from around 40 countries discussed “concrete steps towards overcoming the climate crisis.”

The Santa Marta conference, which will run through April 29, will focus on three main areas:

Overcoming economic dependence on fossil fuels;

Transforming energy supply and demand; and

Advancing international cooperation and climate diplomacy.

Major fossil fuel producers including Angola, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, and the United Kingdom are among the 54 nations represented in Santa Marta.

Notably absent from the conference are some of the world’s biggest greenhouse gas polluters, including the United States, China, Russia, India, and Japan. Their absence is fine with Colombian Environmental Minister Irene Vélez Torres, who told The Guardian that “this is not the space for them.”

“We are not going to have boycotters or climate denialists at the table,” Vélez said.

Also missing by design are the legions of lobbyists who increasingly swarm COP conferences.

Former Peruvian Environment Minister Manuel Pulgar-Vidal, who heads the World Wildlife Fund’s global climate division, said in a statement that “changing the world’s dependence on fossil fuels isn’t a slow problem with a slow solution: We need a rapid, global shift to renewable power, smarter grids, and efficiency, so emissions fall fast and stay down.”

“And we need a ‘coalition of the willing’ to show us the way,” he added. “Santa Marta is an inflection point and an opportunity that we should not miss.”

The absence of the United States surprised no one, given the Trump administration and Republicans’ promotion of oil, gas, and coal. Big Oil invested $445 million during the 2024 election cycle in efforts to elect Trump and other Republicans and promote fossil fuel-friendly policies.

Trump, who ran on a “drill, baby, drill” energy policy, has signed a series of executive orders aimed at boosting fossil fuel production, including by declaring a fake “energy emergency” in a push to fast-track permit approvals. He also tapped former fossil fuel executives to head the Department of Energy and Interior Department, which have pursued a policy of opening up more public lands and waters for fossil fuel development.