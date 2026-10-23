“Who’s Responsible for This Mess?”: Piyush Goyal Calls Out West’s Hypocrisy on Climate Change, Says EU and Developed Nations Failed to Honor Their Promises Despite Being Major Contributors to Carbon Emissions

He first pointed out the differences in population and carbon emissions between India and the West. He said, “I support 17% of the world's population, but my contribution to carbon emissions is less than 3%. You (Europe) support probably 3% or 4% of the world's population, and your contribution to those carbon emissions or this mess…. is humongous…. The problem was caused by you,” He added that the reasons were understandable, as countries wanted to grow their economies.

He said the European Union burned coal day in and day out so that it could keep carbon and energy costs low. Another leader at the table also pointed out that this was not done by the EU alone, but by the United States as well. Goyal then explained that India's per capita carbon emissions are just a fraction of what Europe emits.

“Even today, as we sit here, my contribution on a per capita basis to the carbon emissions is probably less than 10% or 15% of yours. Even today, Europe's per capita damage to the ozone layer or carbon emissions—and its per capita environmental impact—is probably seven or eight times that of India. I'm representing 17% of the world's population, and I am more conscious of waste and the circular economy,” he said.