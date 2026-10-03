CBI Files Chargesheet Against Six IAS officers in Rs 504 Crore Bank Fraud Case, Reveals Officers Receive Gold Bars, Attended Mujra Parties and Showered Lakhs in Cash at Dancers

A TAXPAYER PROBABLY THINKS that their hard-earned money is being used for public welfare and schemes. But that is not the case in Haryana, where several Indian Administration Services (IAS) Officers are utilizing crores worth for public funds for personal gratification, including trading gold bars, attending Mujra parties and throwing cash at female dancers, and racking upon excessive hotel bills and paying them from taxpayers’ money.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against six IAS Officers in Haryana who siphoned off Rs 504 crore worth of public funds from eight government departments. In the charges filed on September 2, 2026, the central agency said that the IAS officers allegedly acted in collusion with officials of IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank to illegally transfer funds belonging to eight Haryana government departments and public bodies from empanelled banks to selected branches of the two private lenders. The public servants then used the stolen public funds to purchase gold coins, attend dance parties, and pay exorbitant hotel bills.

According to an Indian Express report, the CBI chargesheet compiled call records, WhatsApp chats, witness testimonies, and recovered communications to detail alleged gratification networks involving senior IAS officers Vineet Garg, Mohammed Shayin, and Pankaj Agarwal.

See also: Haryana IDFC First Bank Fraud Case: IAS Officer Pardeep Kumar Arrested on Retirement Day in Rs 657 Crore Scam

The allegations include claims that two 50-gram gold coins were delivered to Garg, expensive hotel bills were allegedly paid for Shayin, and lavish mujra (dance) parties were purportedly arranged for Agarwal. The chargesheet also names another IAS officer, Dr Saket Kumar, alleging that he coerced another senior official into opening government bank accounts with private banks.

Agarwal was arrested and suspended in June 2026, while Garg, Shayin and Kumar have not been arrested so far.

Gold Coins Delivered to a Government Bungalow

The CBI has accused Garg of allegedly receiving illegal gratification in the form of two 50-gram gold coins, which were reportedly delivered to his residence through a man acting on the instructions of Ribhav Rishi, former IDFC First Bank branch manager. CBI described Rishi as the “principal architect and mastermind of the fraud.”