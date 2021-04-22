Thursday, April 22, 2021
Co-living: Reflecting Urban Youth's 'No-Compromise' Approach To Life
Co-living: Reflecting Urban Youth’s ‘No-Compromise’ Approach To Life

Focusing on privacy needs, about 91 percent of them prefer to opting for or rent a "no sharing room", unlike regular hostels, PG, or serviced accommodation

Co-living
Co-living spaces like ours meet their expectations by offering fully managed service and affordable luxury that meets their style and preferences. Pixabay

A new pan-India study has showcased that the preferences of the young urban population have changed dramatically as they opt for homes that are beyond just a decent place to stay. An ask for living spaces with hygienic surroundings and a work-friendly area in the proximity of their workplaces combined with affordability is becoming increasingly popular. The report by Colive, a technology-powered fully-managed co-living homes provider, details insights into the demographics of Indian millennials and how they want to live.

It reveals that 81 percent of the urban population of the country below the age of 27 are the key drivers of the co-living industry. About 36 percent of this population are in the age group of 18-22.

The study mentions the difference in preferences when it comes to dwelling requirements. India is home to the largest millennial population globally, comprising 34 percent of the country’s total population who are looking for better careers and lifestyles, says Colive.

The study gathered responses from singles, married and unmarried couples, working professionals, and small nuclear families majorly. The era of moderate acquaintance, friendship, and close togetherness indicates that about 76 percent of the young population choose to live in a single accommodation over the 26 percent who wish combined living with their partners. Focusing on privacy needs, about 91 percent of them prefer to opting for or rent a “no sharing room”, unlike regular hostels, PG, or serviced accommodation.

About 66 percent of married couples in any new city feel the new environment can be daunting when things around them feel and look unfamiliar, yet some bits of know-how is important. Hence, they prefer the ease of finding a co-living apartment to a secluded independent house.

Co-living
The industry is witnessing a well-planned and wisely understood model by the key players. Pixabay

About 82 percent select 1BHK homes due to the affordability. The average cost that one is ready to pay has been noted as below Rs 10,000 per month, says 65 percent of the working population. However, the other 35 percent go for the additional services despite the exceeding cost with a no-compromise mindset on lifestyle requirements.

“Co-living culture is growing at a very fast pace. The nature of the ecosystem ensures comfort, affordability, safety, and privacy. Our research report shows how this is the most preferred way of living in today’s era. The concept of phygital meets drives the mindset of the youngsters. They want to have a mobile living experience looking for an urban lifestyle when migrating to new cities to pursue jobs and education. And Co-living spaces like ours meet their expectations by offering fully managed service and affordable luxury that meets their style and preferences. All these signals to great times for co-living which offers fully managed rental homes to upwardly mobile urban dwellers,” says Suresh Rangarajan, Founder & CEO, Colive.

According to Colive, by 2028, New Delhi is likely to become the most populous city in the world. Other urban centers like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai will also start experiencing this rapid urbanization. Hence, it would not be a surprise if a genuine need for co-living spaces increases gradually.

The industry is witnessing a well-planned and wisely understood model by the key players. Hence, if this is executed well, co-living can solve the affordable housing shortfall in almost all major Indian cities. It is an aspirational pursuit for urban and community planning. It can be a sustainable tool for creating integrated community living with better social capital and higher trust levels. (IANS/JC)

