Thursday, February 18, 2021
Coconut Oil The Ultimate Champion Towards Restoring Hair Health

A study on the Medicinal Benefits of Coconut Oil displays the rich content of Vitamin C and E

coconut oil
Benefits of coconut oil. Unsplash

Coconut oil may have been the home ground of hair care for us, but it is now the superpower for hair across the west too. We have known this all along, but it is now being endorsed by big celebrities in Hollywood too ‘ Coconut oil is the ultimate champion towards restoring hair health.

The nourishing and moisturizing properties of hair, have made this oil’s popularity spread across the globe. A study on the Medicinal Benefits of Coconut Oil displays the rich content of Vitamin C and E and the anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties of coconut oil make it the ace game toward rejuvenating hair and scalp health.

Would you have imagined a day when Hollywood celebrities would indulge in the good old ‘Champi’ that we received as kids? Well, that day is here. The benefits of this oil have made coconut oil head massages a rage across the West. Many celebrities in the western world even call it the ‘miracle liquid’ for hair. This is because it is the only oil that seeps 10 layers deep into the hair follicles to offer maximum benefit. The most popular way of applying coconut oil for best results is by taking a few drops and applying it across the lengths of your hair and the remnants on your scalp. Leave on for 30 minutes or even overnight and shampoo your hair as normal after.

coconut oil
The nourishing and moisturizing properties for hair, have made these oils popular. Pixabay

Gone are the days where people succumbed to using products with a scary list of chemicals as the ingredients. In a world that’s leaning toward all things natural, coconut oil has emerged as a sure shot winner in the hair care mantra. With a boastful list of antioxidants, there is no other sure-shot way to ensure that your hair gets the tender love and care that it truly deserves.

It is no wonder then, that celebrities across the world, seem to be lapping it up. From Miranda Kerr to Mindy Kaling, Mary-Kate, Ashley Olsen, Kelly Osbourne, Kourtney Kardashian, Lucy Hale, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and so many more are dependent on coconut oil’s naturally endowed, powerhouse ability for hair nourishment.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas heats up the coconut oil and massages her scalp then wraps her hair in a hot towel. Afterward, she shampoos and conditions as usual. She proclaims, “I guess thanks to that, I have extremely luscious hair that can stand up against the brutality of my profession!” (IANS)

