Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Colorectal Cancer Can Be Prevented by Tests: Study
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Colorectal Cancer Can Be Prevented by Tests: Study

Simple, cheap test can help save lives from Colorectal cancer

0
Cervical cancer
Aim of eliminating 50,000 cervical cancer cases in India by 2050. Pixabay

Researchers have demonstrated that a simple, cheap test can help identify who is at risk of developing colorectal cancer, aiding early diagnosis and potentially saving lives.

Colorectal cancer has a high mortality rate – each year, 1.8 million cases are diagnosed worldwide, and the disease causes global 900,000 deaths annually.

“Our findings are very exciting — we show that this simple and inexpensive test performs exceptionally well in this group of patients with low-risk symptoms, to quickly and accurately tell us who is likely to not have colorectal cancer, and who should be referred for investigation,” said researcher Sarah Bailey from the University of Exeter.

For the study, published in the British Journal of Cancer, the team examined data from nearly 4,000 patients aged 50 and over.

The study involved all healthcare providers in the South West of England taking a new approach.

Cervical Cancer
The females in India are unaware about the screening process for the cervical cancer care. Pixabay

Over six months, they provided the faecal immunochemical test (FIT), which costs around 4 pound and can pick up traces of hidden blood in faeces.

The test was given to anyone with low-risk symptoms of colorectal cancer — that is, symptoms can be caused by bowel cancer but are also very often caused by other things — such as stomach ache, unexplained weight loss, or anaemia.

Prior to this, there was no easy to do test available for people with low risk symptoms of colorectal cancer.

ALSO READ : Certain Cancer Treatments May Increase Death Risk in Covid-19 Patients: Study

Of those, 618 tested positive for blood in their faeces, 43 of whom had received a diagnosis of colorectal cancer within 12 months. In the group that tested negative, only eight were diagnosed with colorectal cancer a year later. (IANS)

Previous articleSpace Junk: What is it and Who Owns it?
Next articleTechniques To Predict COVID Outcomes

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Techniques To Predict COVID Outcomes

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have published one of the first studies using a Machine Learning (ML) technique called "federated learning" to examine electronic health records to better...
Read more
Business

Space Junk: What is it and Who Owns it?

NewsGram Desk - 0
You may think that space is just a void - an unimaginably large, empty space stretching out forever. However, while that may be true...
Read more
Indian History & Culture

What is The Difference Between Srimad Bhagavad Gita and Srimad Bhagavatam? Answered!

NewsGram Desk - 0
It becomes very essential to understand and become aware of our rich cultural heritage. This also includes the knowledge about our Hindu Vedic texts...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Techniques To Predict COVID Outcomes

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have published one of the first studies using a Machine Learning (ML) technique called "federated learning" to examine electronic health records to better...
Read more

Colorectal Cancer Can Be Prevented by Tests: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have demonstrated that a simple, cheap test can help identify who is at risk of developing colorectal cancer, aiding early diagnosis and potentially...
Read more

Space Junk: What is it and Who Owns it?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
You may think that space is just a void - an unimaginably large, empty space stretching out forever. However, while that may be true...
Read more

What is The Difference Between Srimad Bhagavad Gita and Srimad Bhagavatam? Answered!

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
It becomes very essential to understand and become aware of our rich cultural heritage. This also includes the knowledge about our Hindu Vedic texts...
Read more

Here’s Why You Must Consider Switching From Facebook Messenger Soon!

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As the debate rages over new WhatsApp data sharing policy, another Facebook family product called Messenger does not offer any end-to-end protection and is...
Read more

“Audience Does Not Pay Heed To The Roles I Like Personally”, Says Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Critically acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he loves playing dry characters that do not go overboard with emotions, even though the audience rarely roots...
Read more

Holocaust Rememberance Day: Remembering The Modern-Day Genocide of Kashmiri Pandits

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Holocaust Remembrance Day highlights the efforts of the national community to respond to, said the Reconciliation, Return & Rehabilitation, a body of the...
Read more

Bharat Biotech Advises People Not To Take “Covaxin” in Case of Allergies, Fever, Bleeding Disorder

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Bharat Biotech, makers of India's first indigenous vaccine for Covid-19, has advised people not to take 'Covaxin' if they have allergies, fever, bleeding disorder,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada