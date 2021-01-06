Thursday, January 7, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India Committee Panel For The Development of Ladakh
IndiaLead StoryPolitics

Committee Panel For The Development of Ladakh

A panel headed by Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy

0
Ladakh Development
An important step by Home Minister Shah towards development of Ladakh. IANS

Home Minister Amit Shah has taken a big step forward to protect the development and language and culture of the Union Territory of Ladakh. The minister has decided to constitute a committee panel headed by the Minister of State for home G. Kishan Reddy on Wednesday. The committee will also address the problems of the UT, with the participation of local residents in the development of Ladakh.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

In fact, a delegation from Ladakh met Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday and discussed issues related to the Union territory. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Modi government has resolved to protect the development of Ladakh and its land and culture and the government has shown its commitment to meet the demands of the Union territory of Ladakh that had been kept pending for decades.

In a meeting chaired by Home Minister Shah, it was decided to constitute a panel headed by Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy. The committee will work for the preservation and propagation of the language, culture, and land of Ladakh through the participation of the people of Ladakh.

ALSO READ: US To Set Up India’s Second American Hub In Andhra Pradesh

The committee will comprise nominees from the delegation that met the Home Minister, elected representatives from Ladakh, members of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, and ex-officio members of the government of India and the Ladakh administration. (IANS)

Previous article5 Motivating Lessons From The Pious Srimad Bhagavad Gita
Next articleAmazon Working on Alexa Device That Monitors Sleep Apnea

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Amazon Working on Alexa Device That Monitors Sleep Apnea

NewsGram Desk - 0
Amazon is working on a new Alexa-driven device that can monitor sleep apnea, a disorder where breathing repeatedly stops and starts, Business Insider reported. According...
Read more
India

5 Motivating Lessons From The Pious Srimad Bhagavad Gita

NewsGram Desk - 0
Srimad Bhagavad Gita is not merely a pious book, rather it is a way of life. In a literal sense, it is referred to...
Read more
Lead Story

Exploring The Dynamics Of Social Networks

NewsGram Desk - 0
Conventional wisdom would have us believe that it is the size of your network that matters: how many people do you know? We're told...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Amazon Working on Alexa Device That Monitors Sleep Apnea

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Amazon is working on a new Alexa-driven device that can monitor sleep apnea, a disorder where breathing repeatedly stops and starts, Business Insider reported. According...
Read more

Committee Panel For The Development of Ladakh

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Home Minister Amit Shah has taken a big step forward to protect the development and language and culture of the Union Territory of Ladakh....
Read more

5 Motivating Lessons From The Pious Srimad Bhagavad Gita

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Srimad Bhagavad Gita is not merely a pious book, rather it is a way of life. In a literal sense, it is referred to...
Read more

Exploring The Dynamics Of Social Networks

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Conventional wisdom would have us believe that it is the size of your network that matters: how many people do you know? We're told...
Read more

How Will People And Societies Change In The Wake Of The Pandemic

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As a mental health expert, I have been asked several times - 'How will people and societies change and grow in the wake of...
Read more

Milagrow Launched Air Duct Cleaning Robots

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
To increase the safety of people working or living in enclosed environments, Milagrow, a domestic service robots brand, has launched two advanced industry-grade duct...
Read more

Novel Form of Drug May Be Used To Treat Calcium-Related Issues in The Body, Says Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that a novel form of a drug used to treat osteoporosis that comes with the potential for fewer side effects may...
Read more

Here Is Why, Higher Bank Credit May Not Always Lead To Higher Investment

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
An increase in credit from banks may not always lead to a rise in investments as largely anticipated, said an RBI working paper. The...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada