Long-Simmering Tensions Flare Over Disputed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea

Long-simmering tensions are flaring over the Senkaku Islands, an uninhabited archipelago located in the East China Sea known as Diaoyu by China and Diaoyutai by Taiwan. Japan has claimed the islands since the Sino-Japanese War ended in 1895, but China and Taiwan claim them as well, making the rocky outcroppings a perpetual geopolitical flashpoint. There are economic as well as territorial interests involved, according to the Council on Foreign Relations, which says the islands "have potential oil and natural gas reserves, are near prominent shipping routes, and are surrounded by rich fishing areas.”

The latest face-off came Monday when two Chinese Coast Guard ships entered the contiguous zone adjacent to the 12 nautical miles of water around the islands that Japan views as its territory. A Russian frigate also entered the contiguous zone. The contiguous zone is generally defined as extending an additional 12 nautical miles beyond the territorial waters, laid out by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in accordance with international law. Although nations are not afforded the same degree of exclusivity and control in the contiguous zone as international law grants them in the 12 nautical miles of territorial waters, Tokyo lodged a protest with Beijing that day, according to Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara.

“According to history and international law, the Senkaku Islands are an inherent part of Japan's territory,” Kihara said. “The government will handle this matter calmly and firmly to protect Japan's land, territorial waters and airspace, but Chinese and Russian warships have not violated Japan's territorial waters.”

At a Tuesday press conference, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said that although the Russian ship may have been avoiding Typhoon Aere, two Chinese coast guard vessels also approached the Senkaku Islands and tracked a Japanese fishing boat. But experts suggested that China and Russia likely planned to enter the area—approximately 186 kilometers from Taiwan and around 410 kilometers from Japan—in a coordinated action to protest the U.S.-Japan alliance.

"China and Russia have continued to put pressure on Japan because Japan is the most important ally of the United States in Asia,” Yoichi Shimada, a professor of international politics at Fukui Prefectural University in Japan, told to media. The Japanese Defense Ministry stated that at 7 a.m. on July 4, a Russian frigate entered the waters near the Senkaku Islands and sailed in the area for more than an hour.