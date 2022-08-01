China’s Xi warns Biden over ‘playing with fire’ on Taiwan in 5th call as leaders

Washington should avoid “playing with fire” on the issue of Taiwan, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned U.S. President Joe Biden Thursday, ahead of a possible trip by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the democratic island Beijing says is a runaway province.

Xi made the comments to Biden during a two-hour call — their fifth as heads of state — urging his counterpart to refrain from interfering in Beijing’s “national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the official Xinhua news agency said in a report.

“Playing with fire will only get you burned. I hope the U.S. is clear on this,” the report quoted Xi as saying.

“The U.S. side should abide by the ‘one-China principle,’” he added, reiterating Beijing’s firm opposition to Taiwanese independence.

Thursday’s call came amid reports that Pelosi would visit Taiwan in early August. Neither the U.S. government nor Pelosi’s office has confirmed the news, but Biden recently indicated that the military “did not think it was a good idea right now” for the House speaker to visit Taiwan.

China has already responded strongly against the rumored trip, with a PLA spokesman threatening that should Pelosi insist on making the visit, “the Chinese military will never sit idly by, and will certainly take strong and resolute measures” to retaliate.

A statement from the U.S. 7th Fleet said that the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and its strike group re-entered the South China Sea after having left Singapore on Tuesday, and projections show the vessel is headed north, amid the Chinese warnings.

Responding to Xi’s comments on Thursday, Biden made clear that Washington “strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” according to a White House press release.

While the U.S. does not have official relations with Taiwan and recognizes Beijing diplomatically, rather than Taipei, as part of the so-called “one-China policy,” Washington is obligated by law to provide the island with defense capabilities. Lawmakers have called on the Biden administration to take a stronger stance on Taiwan.