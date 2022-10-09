Russia-Ukraine War: Putin has a new asset against Ukraine and he's called 'General Armageddon' for a reason

Army General Sergey Surovikin, who has been heading up the 'South' grouping of troops in Ukraine and Donbas, will assume overall command of Russian forces, the Defence Ministry announced on Saturday, the media reported.

According to various media reports, Surovikin was given the nickname 'General Armageddon' by his colleagues, citing his hardline and unorthodox approach to military operations, RT reported.

"By the decision of the Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, Army General Sergey Surovikin was appointed commander of the joint grouping of the forces in the area of the special military operation," the ministry's statement read.