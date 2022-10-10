Russia-Ukraine War: Kiev rocked by explosions

For the first time in months, the Ukrainian capital Kiev has been targeted by missile strikes, with central areas struck, the media reported on Monday.

Explosions were reported in many other places across the country in what appears to be the most widespread set of Russian attacks since the early weeks of the war, says the BBC.

At least two blasts were heard in central Kiev shortly after 8 a.m., and more have followed since.

The rare blasts in the capital follow further strikes overnight in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia and the Dnipropetrovsk region, the BBC reported.