Conflict

China Update: Xi Jinping warns Beijing will never 'renounce the use of force' regarding Taiwan

Xi Jinping vowed to speed up efforts to build the People's Liberation Army (PLA) into a "world-class military", local media reported.
Xi Jinping is gearing up for a third term which would place him right next to Mao Zedong. (File Photo)
Xi Jinping is gearing up for a third term which would place him right next to Mao Zedong. (File Photo)VOA News (Wikimedia Commons)
NewsGram Desk

During his opening speech Sunday morning at the start of the Party Congress, Chinese leader Xi Jinping vowed to speed up efforts to build the People's Liberation Army (PLA) into a "world-class military", local media reported.

To achieve that, the Chinese military should uphold the party's "absolute leadership", and modernize its theory, organization, personnel, and weapons, Xi was quoted as saying by CNN.

He pledged to improve the PLA's ability to safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests, and to "effectively fulfill the mission of the people's army in the new era."

The People's Liberation Army may see a confrontation with the United States Armed Forces if Xi Jinping decides to invade Taiwan. (File Photo)
The People's Liberation Army may see a confrontation with the United States Armed Forces if Xi Jinping decides to invade Taiwan. (File Photo)Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (Wikimedia Commons)

To do this, the military must build a strong system of strategic deterrence, increase the proportion of combat forces in new areas and deepen military training for real combat, he said.

Xi also raised the possibility of confrontation when discussing democratic Taiwan -- which the Communist Party claims as its territory, despite never having controlled the self-governing island, CNN reported.

"We will continue to strive for peaceful reunification with the greatest of sincerity and the utmost effort, but we will never promise to renounce the use of force and we reserve the option of taking all measures necessary."

Xi Jinping, President of China

Xi gave a stern warning on Taiwan during his speech on Sunday, saying China would achieve reunification with the self-governing island by force if necessary.

He added that his words were "directed solely at interference by outside forces and a few separatists seeking Taiwan independence".

China's ruling Communist Party claims Taiwan as its territory, despite never having controlled it.

Xi's remarks on Taiwan drew the greatest level of applause through his speech, which ran just short of two hours, CNN reported. (KB/IANS)

Beijing
xi jinping
chinese president
China's People's Liberation Army
Taiwan

Related Stories

No stories found.
NewsGram
www.newsgram.com