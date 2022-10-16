China Update: Xi Jinping warns Beijing will never 'renounce the use of force' regarding Taiwan

During his opening speech Sunday morning at the start of the Party Congress, Chinese leader Xi Jinping vowed to speed up efforts to build the People's Liberation Army (PLA) into a "world-class military", local media reported.

To achieve that, the Chinese military should uphold the party's "absolute leadership", and modernize its theory, organization, personnel, and weapons, Xi was quoted as saying by CNN.

He pledged to improve the PLA's ability to safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests, and to "effectively fulfill the mission of the people's army in the new era."