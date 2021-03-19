Friday, March 19, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Consuming Guava Roots Is Said To Be Beneficial For Diabetes
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Consuming Guava Roots Is Said To Be Beneficial For Diabetes

Roots extract of Guavas (Psidium Guajava) are proved effective as anti-diabetic agents

0
Guava Roots
Eating Guava Roots is beneficial for diabetes patients. Unsplash

Guava comes packed with many health benefits and now its roots are said to be beneficial in fighting diabetes. A research scholar of the Department of Chemistry of Naini-based Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology, and Sciences (SHUATS) has succeeded in carrying out green synthesis of Silver Nanoparticles, prepared from roots extract of Guavas (Psidium Guajava) that have proved effective as anti-diabetic agents and have also effectively fought off bacterial infection.

According to the research scholar, Amrita Raj, “Green synthesis is an emerging area in various fields and provides economic and environmental benefits as an alternative to chemical and physical methods. In this method, non-toxic safe reagents which are eco-friendly and safe, are used. This eco-friendly technique incorporates the use of biological agents, plants, or microbial agents as reducing and capping agents. Silver nanoparticles (AgNPs) synthesized by green chemistry offer a novel and potential alternative to chemically synthesized Nanoparticles.”

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Raj, who is pursuing her research under associate Professor Reena Lawrence, has recently presented her work at an international conference on “Global Approaches in Natural Resource Management for climate-smart Agriculture (GNRSA)-2021” and bagged the “Young Scientist Associate Award” along with “Best oral presentation award”.

Guava Roots
Guava Roots are healthy. Unsplash

She further explains, “The green synthesized of AgNPs has shown best anti-diabetic results with effective inhibition against carbohydrate digestive enzymes. It can be advantageous for heart health, benefit the digestive system, aid weight loss besides being used for anticancer effect, and boost immunity. ”

ALSO READ: Natural Antioxidants That Helps Body To Deal With Pollution

Diabetes Mellitus has emerged as an epidemic that has affected millions of people worldwide, including India in the last few decades. The rapidly developing field of various nanomaterials and nanodevices using AgNPs has increased the possibility for early diagnosis and effective treatment, said Prof. Reena Lawrence.

“Nanotechnology is a discipline that is concerned with material characteristics at the nanoscale and offers novel techniques for disease detection, management, and prevention. It is used as medicine and even has applications in the drug industry and nanomedicine drug delivery,” she explained. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleKilling Of 6 Asian American Women Propels Debate Over Hate Crimes
Next articleWhat Fitness Level Do You Need To Be On To Hold An HGV License?

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Elderly People Diagnosed With COVID Earlier Are More Prone To Reinfection: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Most people who had Covid-19 are protected from catching it again for at least six months, but elderly patients are more prone to reinfection,...
Read more
Business

What Fitness Level Do You Need To Be On To Hold An HGV License?

NewsGram Desk - 0
According to the law, There are certain medical requirements as to how is allowed to drive a heavy goods vehicle. These medical requirements exist...
Read more
Lead Story

Killing Of 6 Asian American Women Propels Debate Over Hate Crimes

NewsGram Desk - 0
In the killings of eight people at three spas in the Atlanta metropolitan area on Tuesday, police quickly found a suspect. Twenty-one-year-old Robert Aaron...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Elderly People Diagnosed With COVID Earlier Are More Prone To Reinfection: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Most people who had Covid-19 are protected from catching it again for at least six months, but elderly patients are more prone to reinfection,...
Read more

What Fitness Level Do You Need To Be On To Hold An HGV License?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
According to the law, There are certain medical requirements as to how is allowed to drive a heavy goods vehicle. These medical requirements exist...
Read more

Consuming Guava Roots Is Said To Be Beneficial For Diabetes

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Guava comes packed with many health benefits and now its roots are said to be beneficial in fighting diabetes. A research scholar of the...
Read more

Killing Of 6 Asian American Women Propels Debate Over Hate Crimes

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In the killings of eight people at three spas in the Atlanta metropolitan area on Tuesday, police quickly found a suspect. Twenty-one-year-old Robert Aaron...
Read more

PETA Demands Sexual Assault On Animals To Be A Cognizable Offense

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Reiterating the demand of including sexual assault on animals as a cognizable offense in the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1990, the...
Read more

FB Developed Wrist Based Wearable Which Translates Neuro Signals Into Action

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook has developed a prototype of a wrist-based wearable for augmented reality (AR) that won't force users to choose between interacting with devices and...
Read more

Parental Burnout Is Worse In Western Countries

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Individualistic Western countries, which on average have fewer children, are the most affected by parental burnout, says a new study for which hundreds of...
Read more

Sini Panicker: Decoding Sita Into A #MeToo Inspired Voice

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
When Indian American writer Sini Panicker, a trained chemist who is a heroin profiler for the US government, began her research into the Ramayana...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
마카오 갤럭시 카지노 후기 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
sm 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
엠 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شركة تحسين محركات البحث seo on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Mahalia Considine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
sm 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada