Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Consuming Two Servings Of Oily Fish Per Week Can Help Prevent CVD
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Consuming Two Servings Of Oily Fish Per Week Can Help Prevent CVD

Increasing fish consumption and particularly oily fish in vascular patients may produce a modest cardiovascular benefit

0
oily fish
Consumption of oily fish is healthier for heart. Pixabay

Consuming two servings of oily fish per week can help prevent cardiovascular disease (CVD) in high-risk individuals, such as those who already have heart disease or stroke, a new study finds. The study indicates that the critical ingredient is omega-3 fatty acids that were linked to a lower risk of major CVD events such as heart attacks and strokes by about a sixth in high-risk people who ate two servings of fish rich in omega-3 each week.

“There is a significant protective benefit of fish consumption in people with cardiovascular disease,” said lead co-author Andrew Mente, associate professor from McMaster University.
“It indicates that increasing fish consumption and particularly oily fish in vascular patients may produce a modest cardiovascular benefit,” Mente added.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

For the study, published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, the team involved nearly 1,92,000 people in four studies, including about 52,000 with CVD. This analysis is based on data from several studies conducted by the PHRI over the last 25 years. The team suggested that no benefit was observed with the consumption of fish in those without heart disease or stroke.

ALSO READ: Find Out How Use of Fish Oil Supplements Can Lower Risk of Death

The researcher said people at low risk for cardiovascular disease can still enjoy modest protection from CVD by eating fish rich in omega-3, but the health benefits were less pronounced than those high-risk individuals. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleUpcoming B-Town Films Inspired From The Great Epics Ramayana and Mahabharata
Next articleNCW Working Towards Creating Digital Leadership Among Women

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Demand Increases For Covaxin in India Ahead of Efficacy Results

NewsGram Desk - 0
As India's vaccination drive against Covid-19 gathers momentum, the clouds of initial hesitancy about receiving Covaxin, developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, has now cleared,...
Read more
Lead Story

WhatsApp Working On Password Protection Feature To Encrypt Chat Backups In Cloud

NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook-owned WhatsApp is working on a new password protection feature that will encrypt chat backups in Cloud, making them accessible only to the users....
Read more
Education

Google To Train Journalists Covering The Polls With A New Online Training Series

NewsGram Desk - 0
As India gears up for assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory, Google on Monday announced to train journalists covering the polls...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Demand Increases For Covaxin in India Ahead of Efficacy Results

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As India's vaccination drive against Covid-19 gathers momentum, the clouds of initial hesitancy about receiving Covaxin, developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, has now cleared,...
Read more

WhatsApp Working On Password Protection Feature To Encrypt Chat Backups In Cloud

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook-owned WhatsApp is working on a new password protection feature that will encrypt chat backups in Cloud, making them accessible only to the users....
Read more

Google To Train Journalists Covering The Polls With A New Online Training Series

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
As India gears up for assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory, Google on Monday announced to train journalists covering the polls...
Read more

Bollywood Celebrities Who Have Been Criticized On Social Media

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Social media can be a dark place, especially if you are a celebrity. Stars often have to bear a brutal brunt of the digital...
Read more

Report: Companies Don’t Have The Leadership To Handle Remote Work

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Despite most employees saying they are more productive from home, companies still don't have the leadership and management experience to handle remote work, so...
Read more

Paytm Introduces Smart POS Application For Android Users

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
India's homegrown digital financial services platform Paytm on Tuesday introduced a "Smart POS" (point-of-sale) application for Android phones as well as its latest Internet...
Read more

Check Out “Arike”- India’s Second Most Downloaded Dating App!

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Aisle, India's second most downloaded dating app on Monday launched its vernacular dating app 'Arike', for Malayalees residing in and out of India. Arike which...
Read more

Meet This Delhi Police Woman Constable Who Takes Charge of The Sentry Guard Duty

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Every day as the clock strikes 8 a.m. Sunita Meena takes charge of the sentry guard duty at South Delhi's Hauz Khas police station...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ผิวแห้ง on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lester Spivakovsky on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
transformador trifásico 380v para 220v 15kva on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lenard McMahan on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Mitzi McKeon on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
apartamento Rua José Bonifácio Méier on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
lume barra bonita on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Anita Traugott on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada