Contribution Of Hindu Temples In India During Covid Crisis

BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY

Several Hindu temples from throughout the country have stepped forward to assist the country in combating the deadly coronavirus outbreak. Clearly, India happens to be one of the most affected countries with over 3 lakh deaths so far. The news is flooded with people gasping for oxygen and other resources for their survival. While many liberals around the country questioned the construction of temples rather than hospitals, shrines around India have made substantial contributions to combating the pandemic.

Following is a list of Temples and Hindus affiliated with significant Mathas and institutions that have stepped forward to help the country in these trying times. Despite their significant donations, they are rarely acknowledged, and as a result, the idea that Hindu temples do not pay enough to charity has spread.

Temples of Swaminarayan

Seven Swaminarayan Temples in Gujarat raised a total of Rs. 1.88 crore to fight the deadly virus. Furthermore, food is being delivered, and 500 isolation rooms have been provided by several Vadtal Swaminarayan Temples across Gujarat.

Sai Baba temple

The Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (Sai Baba temple) has graciously given a whopping Rs 51 crore to Maharashtra’s Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. So far, this is the largest contribution provided by any temple in the country. The trust also played a noteworthy role by providing free meals to all patients and their families at the Shri Sainath Hospital, Shirdi Orphanages, old age homes, a school for the deaf and dumb, and others.

Mahavir Mandir Trust

The Patna-based Mahavir Mandir Trust has contributed Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister Relief Fund to assist the state in its fight against the Coronavirus epidemic. Reportedly, last year, the temple foundation provided Rs 12 lakh to the Muzaffarpur government for the distribution of medication and glucose to young people suffering from the virus.

Rani Sati Temple

Rani Sati Mandir is a Hindu temple dedicated to Rani Sati Dadi. The district administration of Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, has constructed isolation facilities in 200 rooms of the Rani Sati Mandir. Those suspected of being infected with the virus have been relocated to this facility.

Somnath Temple

The Shri Somnath Trust has donated a sum of Rs. 1 crore to the Gujarat Chief Minister’s relief fund. The trust’s chairman is former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel. Members of the trust include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and senior BJP politician L.K. Advani.

Pawandham Temple

The Pawandham Temple in Kandivali, Mumbai, has turned its four-story structure into a Covid-19 quarantine center with 100 beds. 50 of the 100 beds have an oxygen concentrator unit, oximeters, pulse meter, portable blood pressure device, and a monitor machine, among other things. In addition, more than 50 medical personnel, including 10 physicians, are stationed at the institution.

ISKCON Temple

Since the start of the pandemic, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has been doing its share to assist people all around the world. ISKCON in India has been the primary contributor of food, serving more than 50 million meals and dry product boxes through its 75+ kitchens across 22 states from early March to June last year when the nation reopened. These meals were delivered by ISKCON India’s resident monks and volunteers to the very poor, low-wage families, migrant laborers, essential workers, and tribal populations.