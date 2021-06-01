Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India Contribution Of Hindu Temples In India During Covid Crisis
IndiaLead Story

Contribution Of Hindu Temples In India During Covid Crisis

Following a list of Temples and Hindus associated with prominent Mathas and institutions who have come forward to assist the country in these tough times

0
Temples
Clearly, India happens to be one of the most affected countries with over 3 lakh deaths so far. Wikimedia commons

BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY

Several Hindu temples from throughout the country have stepped forward to assist the country in combating the deadly coronavirus outbreak. Clearly, India happens to be one of the most affected countries with over 3 lakh deaths so far. The news is flooded with people gasping for oxygen and other resources for their survival. While many liberals around the country questioned the construction of temples rather than hospitals, shrines around India have made substantial contributions to combating the pandemic.

Following is a list of Temples and Hindus affiliated with significant Mathas and institutions that have stepped forward to help the country in these trying times. Despite their significant donations, they are rarely acknowledged, and as a result, the idea that Hindu temples do not pay enough to charity has spread.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

 

Temples of Swaminarayan

Seven Swaminarayan Temples in Gujarat raised a total of Rs. 1.88 crore to fight the deadly virus. Furthermore, food is being delivered, and 500 isolation rooms have been provided by several Vadtal Swaminarayan Temples across Gujarat.

Temples
Seven Swaminarayan Temples in Gujarat raised a total of Rs. 1.88 crore to fight the deadly virus. Wikimedia commons

Sai Baba temple

The Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (Sai Baba temple) has graciously given a whopping Rs 51 crore to Maharashtra’s Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. So far, this is the largest contribution provided by any temple in the country. The trust also played a noteworthy role by providing free meals to all patients and their families at the Shri Sainath Hospital, Shirdi Orphanages, old age homes, a school for the deaf and dumb, and others.

Mahavir Mandir Trust

The Patna-based Mahavir Mandir Trust has contributed Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister Relief Fund to assist the state in its fight against the Coronavirus epidemic. Reportedly, last year, the temple foundation provided Rs 12 lakh to the Muzaffarpur government for the distribution of medication and glucose to young people suffering from the virus.

Rani Sati Temple

Rani Sati Mandir is a Hindu temple dedicated to Rani Sati Dadi. The district administration of Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, has constructed isolation facilities in 200 rooms of the Rani Sati Mandir. Those suspected of being infected with the virus have been relocated to this facility.

Temples
Rani Sati Mandir is a Hindu temple dedicated to Rani Sati Dadi. Wikimedia commons

Somnath Temple

The Shri Somnath Trust has donated a sum of Rs. 1 crore to the Gujarat Chief Minister’s relief fund. The trust’s chairman is former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel. Members of the trust include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and senior BJP politician L.K. Advani.

temples
The trust’s chairman is former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel. Wikimedia commons

Pawandham Temple

The Pawandham Temple in Kandivali, Mumbai, has turned its four-story structure into a Covid-19 quarantine center with 100 beds. 50 of the 100 beds have an oxygen concentrator unit, oximeters, pulse meter, portable blood pressure device, and a monitor machine, among other things. In addition, more than 50 medical personnel, including 10 physicians, are stationed at the institution.

ALSO READ: 6 Mysterious Temples Of India One Must Visit

ISKCON Temple

Since the start of the pandemic, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has been doing its share to assist people all around the world. ISKCON in India has been the primary contributor of food, serving more than 50 million meals and dry product boxes through its 75+ kitchens across 22 states from early March to June last year when the nation reopened. These meals were delivered by ISKCON India’s resident monks and volunteers to the very poor, low-wage families, migrant laborers, essential workers, and tribal populations. 

Previous article“It Feels Amazing To See Independent Artists Get The Recognition They Deserve”
Next articleIndian-Origin Family Hailed For Returning Lost $1mn Lottery Ticket

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

What Can CBD Do For The Seniors?

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Adiba Tahir Cannabidiol (CBD) has swept across the nation with great zeal in recent years, and it has a lot of people wondering how...
Read more
Lead Story

Nick Vujicic’s Life Without Limbs

NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Motivational speakers are people with energizing personalities who provide amazing talks meant to inspire a wide audience. One such inspiring and well-known...
Read more
India

Waseem Rizvi Creates ‘New Quran’ Excluding 26 Verses That Allegedly Promotes Terrorism

NewsGram Desk - 0
Waseem Rizvi, the former chairman of Shia Central Waqf Board in Uttar Pradesh, has kicked up a major controversy. He claims to have created...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,493FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

What Can CBD Do For The Seniors?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Adiba Tahir Cannabidiol (CBD) has swept across the nation with great zeal in recent years, and it has a lot of people wondering how...
Read more

Nick Vujicic’s Life Without Limbs

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Motivational speakers are people with energizing personalities who provide amazing talks meant to inspire a wide audience. One such inspiring and well-known...
Read more

Waseem Rizvi Creates ‘New Quran’ Excluding 26 Verses That Allegedly Promotes Terrorism

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Waseem Rizvi, the former chairman of Shia Central Waqf Board in Uttar Pradesh, has kicked up a major controversy. He claims to have created...
Read more

The Ayurveda Vs Allopathy Debate

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht In the midst of the current COVID-19 epidemic, a new dispute has erupted concerning the two medical treatment approaches of Ayurveda and...
Read more

Indian-Origin Family Hailed For Returning Lost $1mn Lottery Ticket

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY We frequently come across tales of people who have set excellent examples of honesty and integrity. However, regardless of our age, this...
Read more

Contribution Of Hindu Temples In India During Covid Crisis

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Several Hindu temples from throughout the country have stepped forward to assist the country in combating the deadly coronavirus outbreak. Clearly, India...
Read more

“It Feels Amazing To See Independent Artists Get The Recognition They Deserve”

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
With the growth and rise in popularity of independent music in the country lately, singer Armaan Malik feels Indian songs of the genre could...
Read more

Long-Term Air Pollution Exposure Doubles Risk Of Smell Loss

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Long-term exposure to particulate matter (PM) 2.5 -- a mixture of solid particles and liquid droplets found in the air -- doubles the risk...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,493FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada