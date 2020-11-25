Thursday, November 26, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Cooking With Biomass Fuels Damages Lungs
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Cooking With Biomass Fuels Damages Lungs

Pollutants from cooking with biomass lead to illness

0
Biomass Cooking
Cooking with biomass are a major contributor to the estimated 4 million deaths a year. Unsplash

People who cook with biomass fuels like wood are at risk of suffering considerable damage to their lungs from breathing in dangerous concentrations of pollutants and bacterial toxins, say, researchers, including one of Indian-origin.

Pollutants from cooking with biomass are a major contributor to the estimated 4 million deaths a year from household air pollution-related illness.

“It is important to detect, understand and reverse the early alterations that develop in response to chronic exposures to biomass fuel emissions,” said study co-author Abhilash Kizhakke Puliyakote from the University of California San Diego in the US.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World new

For the findings, the research team investigated the impact of cookstove pollutants in 23 people cooking with liquefied petroleum gas or wood biomass in Thanjavur, India.

The researchers measured the concentrations of pollutants in the homes and then studied the lung function of the individuals, using traditional tests such as spirometry.

They also used advanced CT scanning to make quantitative measurements — for instance, they acquired one scan when the person inhaled and another after they exhaled and measured the difference between the images to see how the lungs were functioning.

Biomass Cooking
50 percent of the air people using biomass cooking inhaled ended up trapped in their lungs. Unsplash

The analysis showed that the ones who cooked with wood biomass were exposed to greater concentrations of pollutants and bacterial endotoxins compared to liquefied petroleum gas users.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: समुद्री क्षेत्र में ओडिशा को खिताब, उत्तर प्रदेश और असम भी अन्य पुरस्कारों से हुए सम्मानित

They also had a significantly higher level of air trapping in their lungs, a condition associated with lung diseases.

“Air trapping happens when a part of the lung is unable to efficiently exchange air with the environment, so the next time you breathe in, you’re not getting enough oxygen into that region and eliminating carbon dioxide,” said Dr. Kizhakke Puliyakote.

“That part of the lung has impaired gas exchange,” Puliyakote added.

The researchers found a smaller subset of the biomass users who had very high levels of air trapping and abnormal tissue mechanics, even when compared to other biomass users.

ALSO READ: Scotland Becomes The First Nation To Provide Sanitary Products For Free

In about one-third of the group, more than 50 percent of the air they inhaled ended up trapped in their lungs. (IANS)

Previous articlePregnancy Stress Affects Infant’s Brain Development
Next articleHere Are 10 Ways To Improve Self-Awareness Levels

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Solomon Islands To Ban Facebook For National Unity

NewsGram Desk - 0
The government of the Solomon Islands has defended its plans to ban Facebook, insisting the move would preserve “national unity.” Ministers say the world's...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Gut Hormone Regulating Fat is Abnormal in Obesity

NewsGram Desk - 0
One key gut hormone released a few hours after eating, turns off fat production by regulating gene expression in the liver and this regulation...
Read more
Lead Story

50% Male Employees Agree Bias Against Women in Workplace

NewsGram Desk - 0
More than 50 percent of the men feel that there is an increased bias against women at the workplace, said a new survey. According to...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Solomon Islands To Ban Facebook For National Unity

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The government of the Solomon Islands has defended its plans to ban Facebook, insisting the move would preserve “national unity.” Ministers say the world's...
Read more

Gut Hormone Regulating Fat is Abnormal in Obesity

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
One key gut hormone released a few hours after eating, turns off fat production by regulating gene expression in the liver and this regulation...
Read more

50% Male Employees Agree Bias Against Women in Workplace

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
More than 50 percent of the men feel that there is an increased bias against women at the workplace, said a new survey. According to...
Read more

Here Are 10 Ways To Improve Self-Awareness Levels

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Emotional intelligence tends to fuel one's performance on the personal front as well as professionally. Right from your self-assurance, empathy, and positivity to your...
Read more

Cooking With Biomass Fuels Damages Lungs

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People who cook with biomass fuels like wood are at risk of suffering considerable damage to their lungs from breathing in dangerous concentrations of...
Read more

Pregnancy Stress Affects Infant’s Brain Development

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have revealed that infants' brains may be shaped by levels of stress their mothers experience during pregnancy. The study, published in the journal eLife,...
Read more

What Does The Future Hold For Online Entertainment?

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
It’s hard to say exactly what kind of the year 2020 has been for the entertainment industry. While cinemas and theatres across the western world...
Read more

Self-Care Guidelines To Boost Immunity, With Special Reference To Respiratory Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
With the monsoon winding down and winter moving in, colder weather will arrive soon, making us more prone to catching the flu or common...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada